Editor’s note: After Wednesday’s meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education where no information was revealed, parents came forward to The Emporia Gazette to share information about an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the high school football team. While this information has not been validated, we are sharing in the hopes of shedding more light on this incident.
In the weeks following an alleged hazing incident involving the Emporia High School football team, the Emporia Public Schools District has maintained its silence over whether or not students have faced any consequences for their involvement.
The football team has been under investigation for misconduct by both local law enforcement and the school district since Saturday, Aug. 20, when according to one parent, a video of an alleged sexual battery surfaced on social media. The incident was reported to the police the following Monday by EHS principal Dathan Fischer.
But the father of one member of the football team alleged similar incidents occurred in the days prior to the Aug. 20 intrasquad incident. He said he knows this because his son was one of the victims.
“This all came out because they posted [the Aug. 20 incident] to a Snapchat account,” the father said. “They had a video of what happened. Someone videoed it and in that video, someone named other victims that similar incidents happened to. My son happened to be one of the one’s involved in it.”
According to the parent, earlier in the week, the man’s son had been in the locker room changing out of his uniform, and while still wearing his underwear, had another player attempt to insert a finger into his rectum. The boy was also wrestled to the ground, where his head was “air humped” by another player, he said.
“The way my son explained what happened to him is it happened earlier in the week; it was not on Saturday,” the father said. “I’m assuming it’s similar to how the other incidents were done.”
To his knowledge, the father said, there were no adults in the locker room at the time, which would be a direct violation of the EHS Student Handbook. The handbook states that “there are to be no students, athlete or non-athlete, in the locker room except under the supervision of a coach/teacher. The athletic director must approve exceptions to this. Only athletes who are in their season of sport may use lockers in the varsity locker room.”
The father said it was his understanding that there were no adults in the locker room that Saturday, too.
“It’s my understanding from him that there was not anybody from the school district — no adult or coach — in the locker room at the time the incident occurred on Saturday,” he said.
Coaches, the father alleged further, were notified Saturday afternoon of the incident. It was his understanding that administrators were not called until Sunday, Aug. 21. The father, who said he isn’t on social media, wasn’t aware anything had occurred at all until another parent called him. It was at that point he asked his son what happened.
“Nothing from the school district was communicated to me as a parent,” he said. “I don’t know what their plans were with the kids that were involved in any discipline, whether they were going to be suspended or expelled or whether they were still going to be part of the team. None of that was brought to me as a parent at any point in time.”
His son was interviewed by Emporia Police Department detectives. The father was told his son would be interviewed that Tuesday afternoon after school, but was later informed they would be pulled earlier. By the time law enforcement arrived at the school to pick up the boys, the story had already been picked up by local and regional news organizations.
This week the school district said, due to state and school privacy policies, they could not comment on the playing status of the football players that were involved in the alleged incident. Community members have been asking if the players are back on the team practicing.
On Thursday, we asked Superintendent Allison Anderson Harder via email two questions regarding district policy: What is the school district’s policy of releasing victims to law enforcement without parental knowledge? and What is the school’s policy in allowing students to participate in school-related activities pending a police investigation?
Community Relations director Lyndel Landgren directed The Gazette to the USD 253 Board of Education’s policies online.
The Gazette did a Google search of “high school football players suspended” and found 53 million entries where school administrations updated their communities of players’ status as a form of transparency with their communities.
The Gazette has been told by some parents that students involved were given between three-to-five day suspensions and were back with the football team, but it was unclear if they were able to play or participate in practices. We have been unable to verify the information.
But multiple parents told The Gazette that regardless of whatever disciplinary action had or had not been taken, there were several reports of retaliation and bullying against the victims.
The father said he feels sick over the incident.
“It’s difficult,” he said. “As a parent, you want to make sure your kids are protected and you don’t really know if something like this won’t happen again.”
He said his son is still part of the team, since he doesn’t want to punish him for being a victim. But he’s unhappy with how the USD 253 administration has handled the event.
“Let’s just keep everything normal,” he said. “Because as long as it’s normal, no one can be at fault.”
