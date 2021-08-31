Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Turnpike Authority will again partner to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at three service areas across Kansas.
Clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at the following locations:
Topeka Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka, Kansas)
Matfield Green Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, Kansas)
Belle Plaine Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 26, Belle Plaine, Kansas)
“The only way we are going to see an improvement in the spread of the virus is if we think creatively and meet people where they are,” Matt All, BCBSKS president/CEO said. “This innovative approach is hitting an underserved market that needs us the most and we are making a real impact.”
As hospitals across the state again find themselves stretched thin with a surge in COVID-19 cases, receiving the vaccine is a practical way that Kansans can do their part to help stop the spread of the virus.
“These convenient clinics are opportunities for travelers to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, which will allow them to safely spend time with friends and family over the holiday weekend,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Thousands of travelers pass through KTA service areas each day, making the service areas a perfect location for the mobile clinics.
“KTA is more than happy to provide use of its service areas for these mobile clinics,” said KTA CEO, Steve Hewitt. “Travel safety is a top priority at KTA, and these on site COVID-19 vaccinations and testing supports that.”
The vaccine and testing services are provided free of charge — no insurance is needed. A third dose shot will also be available to those who have been fully vaccinated and qualify as immunocompromised.
(1) comment
They never stop trying to inject the experimental, politically approved jab. Line up, sheep.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.