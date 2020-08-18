A teenage driver was transported to Newman Regional Health Monday evening after a rollover north of Emporia.
Around 6:17 p.m., the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and Emporia Fire/EMS responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the 2800 block of Road L, around 12 miles north of Emporia. According to Sergeant Doug Stump, a female driver of a 2002 Suzuki SUV reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch and rolled over.
"The juvenile refused medical attention at the scene, but was transported by private vehicle to the emergency room at Newman Regional for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries," Stump said in a written release. "The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash."
