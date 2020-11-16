Newman Regional Health announces plans to begin utilization of a monoclonal antibody infusion drug this week for the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Eli Lilly and Company’s Bamlanivimab received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 9. Doses are allocated weekly by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to health care facilities based on number of hospitalized COVID patients and number of community cases over the last seven days.
In clinical trials, Bamlanivimab has been shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo. Bamlanivimab is approved for use in patients within 10 days of symptom onset and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Additional criteria include:
- Patients 12 years of age and older, weighing at least 88 pounds.
- Patients 65 years of age or older.
- Patients who have certain chronic medical conditions.
“This is an exciting opportunity for our patients and the Lyon County and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer at Newman Regional Health. “This is another option in our tool belt as we continue to fight this pandemic and will hopefully allow more patients to avoid hospitalization.”
Newman Regional Health’s current supply is reserved for patients who are at increased risk for severe illness. Based on provider assessment, medical necessity, and drug availability, patients will be scheduled for treatment with a physician’s order. Bamlanivimab will be administered to patients in the Newman Regional Health Infusion Clinic beginning Thursday, November 19. Moving forward, patients will be scheduled for their one-time monoclonal antibody therapy infusions on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Location, days, and times of administration may change depending on the volume of patients utilizing the treatment.
“This cutting edge medication has the possibility of decreasing the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and prevent severe infections in individuals who might otherwise struggle with this deadly virus,” said Dr. Ryan LaSota, Chief of Medical Staff and Family Medicine physician for Newman Regional Health Medical Partners. “We are excited and thankful to be able to offer this service to our community.”
Bamlanivimab is covered by most insurances and will require no payment from the patient. For uninsured patients, this antibody treatment is covered by the Health Resources & Services Administration Provider Relief Fund.
