Of all the Hornets’ returning offensive weapons, senior Kai Callins has certainly seen the most action.
The sixth-year senior has 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns in his career, which is roughly what Landon Nault accumulated in all purpose yardage in 2018 alone.
But he is the sole returning weapon, at receiver or running back, that has seen more than a handful of snaps with Emporia State.
“They’ve been working really hard,” head coach Garin Higgins said of the backs in camp. “I’ve said a lot about different positions on offense with all the players, the production that we’ve lost from last year. I think guys understand, even with having Landon there last year as an All-Conference player, 1,000-yard rusher. They know there’s a standard that’s been set. Kai is definitely somebody that’s going to be an impact guy for us. He brings so much to the table as far as being able to run the football, but he also, last year, had a huge role for us catching the football out of the backfield and we would also line him up out there at receiver. We’ve got a lot of players at that spot, we’re just trying to put together who are going to be those guys that’s going to provide depth, that’s going to provide that opportunity to play and have an impact.”
The spring, summer and now fall have gone a long way to help showcase some of those players, with a handful of newcomers looking to provide some different looks to the ESU attack.
Calvin Boyce, a redshirt freshman, spent last year on the Hornets’ scout team but is hoping to do much more than prepare his team’s defense this season.
“Last year, I was ...trying to be better for the team (by) giving them looks (on the scout team),” he said. “Now I’m trying to come in, learn my role, what I need to do (to) better the team and go out and perform (to the best) of my ability.”
Also in the mix for reps as the season draws near are Carlos Grace, Vinnie Shabazz and Noah Diaz. Two candidates, Jordan Birch and Jack Petz, have been set back by injuries, but Higgins said he hopes will provide some depth when they return to full health.
“We just want to see who can go out there and make plays,” Callins said. “We had Landon ... the last three years. Probably being the starter, that’s new territory for me. A lot of these guys that are going to be here, (as far as the) MIAA, they haven’t seen much time in it. It’s going to be interesting to see what we can do. “
And when Callins isn’t out grinding yardage himself, he finds his attention drawn to his teammates who are in a battle to make each other better prepared for the impending grind.
“When I make a mistake, the first person I see on the sideline is not my coach, it’s Kai,” Boyce said. “He’s a good role model, he’s been here for a long, long, long time. He’s got a lot of pointers he can (provide) with me being new to this.”
Callins is also a team captain, an honor bestowed after an in-house election. Higgins called the title “well-deserved.”
“He’s a good sounding board for those guys and he also knows the offense really well,” Higgins said. “It’s also like having another coach’s voice out there. At the same time, he’s still got to continue to improve on his game and still has to get better at his craft.”
Sunday Night Lights
ESU had just its second evening practice on Sunday, playing an intra-squad scrimmage with MIAA officials on hand to get some practice in as well. Higgins said the later hours of work will be something his team will be doing with more frequency as the first two games will come in the evening hours.
“I always like to get a few before we actually go play that first game under the lights,” he said. “Guys can get used to catching punts, kickoff, we’ll do special teams. (This) will be good work for us.”
The nearly two-hour long scrimmage featured one thing that practices had been missing most of the preseason: turnovers.
As a whole, there were five — at least by Higgins’ count — that hindered the offense’s progression. But he also lauded the defense’s work.
“On the flip side of that, you look over there on defense, that’s what you want,” he said. “We’ve always been a really good football team when we’ve been able to get turnovers. I thought it was a good scrimmage.”
