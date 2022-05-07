Radical Life is teeing up for another successful fundraiser this summer to help support its third class of families to go through the program.
On June 18, Radical Life Core Community will host its second annual golf tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Tee-off is at 9 am. Ranging from $65 to $500 each, sponsorship and player packages are available to purchase. All proceeds go directly to the organization.
“We planned it for Father’s Day so you get some family time in,” said director Lindsay Smith, director of Radical Life. “We are all about families here.”
So, whether it’s a family team, or a father/son or father/daughter duo, the golf tournament will not only be a fun activity to do on Father’s Day, but it’s also for a great cause.
In its second year, Radical Life works with families who struggle with poverty and have or are at risk of, losing their children to state custody. Through classes and mentorships, the families go through an 18-month program that teaches them everything from money management to the importance of giving back to their community.
And because Radical Life is committed to making the program free to every family who participates, it rely on grants, donations, and events, like the Golf Tournament, for funding.
“Our program is free for the brave families that want to walk out of poverty and leave behind the risk of losing custody of their children,” Smith said. “Our program costs are covered by fundraisers like our golf tournament. And generous donations to churches, businesses, civic groups, grant foundations, and other private and public donors.”
This year’s goal from the golf tournament is $8,500, the amount needed to send the next group of families through the program.
“We want 100% of the funds in place before we invite them to join the process,” she said. “That’s just good stewardship.”
Only three years since Smith and her team started dreaming about making Radical Life a reality, she is enthusiastic about the impacts that are already happening with the families.
For example, with the first cohort group that ran from March 2021 - March 2022, 80% of children living in out-of-home placement were returned to their families for full-time reintegration. And 83% of families in Cohort 1 had an increase in monthly income.
“I’m totally blown away and completely undone,” she said. “I can’t believe we get to be a part of it.”
Radical Life is also looking for local organizations and businesses to donate items for our Event Day Raffle, as well as Event and Hole Sponsors.
Cash prizes for 1st through 3rd place will be awarded.
To sign up for the Golf Tournament go to https://radical-life-2nd-annual-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.