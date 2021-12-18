It’s that time of year…Every song you hear…Seems to say…Merry Christmas…May your New Year’s dreams come true! This year, you can give yourself and your business holiday gifts that are both free and useful–and they just might help your New Year’s dreams come true.
Straight from the North Pole, here are five free sales tools that can be implemented and integrated into your current business practices without much extra effort. These are no-risk ways to explore how technology can help improve your small business prospecting, sales and customer relationship management.
HubSpot – free CRM software. A leader in effective sales and marketing tools, HubSpot’s free customer relationship management software comes with a reporting dashboard, email scheduling, CRM and more. You’ll be able to monitor your website visitors, seeing which pages they view and where they spend the most time. You don’t even need a credit card to take advantage of free HubSpot features. Find out more at https://www.hubspot.com/products/crm.
Findthat – free email verification. One of the best free tools for finding and verifying email addresses, Findthat uses an email verifier engine that guarantees a 95% delivery rate. The software comes with a dashboard, or the user can install the free Chrome extension to locate a prospect’s email address through company websites. The plan is free for one user. Get more information at https://findthat.email.
SalesHandy – free email tracking. How do you craft better email subject headers? It helps if you know what doesn’t work. With SalesHandy, you can track how many emails were opened from an email marketing campaign by either monitoring your dashboard or receiving a notification each time an email is opened. The “free forever” plan also supports email scheduling and a limited number of email templates. You’ll find more information at https://www.saleshandy.com.
Canva – free design software. From crafting professional-looking social media posts to creating sleek newsletter templates to producing captivating slide decks and presentations, Canva will bring all your efforts to a whole new professional level. The free version brings you over 100,000 free images and 250,000 templates. Learn more about Canva at https://www.canva.com.
Dialpad Meetings – free collaboration tools. Make it easy for your sales team to communicate in real time with leads or customers. You can get free unlimited video meetings for up to 10 participants, which can last up to 45 minutes, and users can share their screens. Among other things, you will also get in-meeting chat and social media channel connections. Want to learn more? Visit https://www.dialpad.com/meetings.
That’s an entire stocking-full of useful gifts to give yourself and your business operations this holiday season. Ho! Ho! Ho!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.