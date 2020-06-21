Editor's Note: We asked our readers on social media what their fathers meant to them and what makes them special. These are some of the responses we received. Happy Father's Day!
Mary Maris: My dad worked very hard. He taught me I was a very special person and that I could achieve anything with hard work and determination. Love you, dad!
Sandy Berry: My dad was my hero. He was the best dad and Gramps ever! I miss him everyday.
Sarah Kreitzer: Jacob Kreitzer, father of Vickie and Conner. Works two full-time jobs. He's a devoted father and works hard.
Alex Glamann: My dad, Fred, is an amazing dad. He is always there for his three daughters and his two granddaughters. Growing up he instilled in us to be kind and respectful to everyone. He is so hardworking and always helps us with “to-do” renovation projects. I love seeing him be a Papa to my daughters!
Amber Bernhardt: My dad is my hero. He works hard everyday and doesn't complain. He's always there for his kids and has a heart of gold for his grandchildren. I love him with everything I have! Happy Father's Day to the best father there is!
Alyssa Delgado: My dad is the best role model and grandfather to three kids and five grandchildren. Seeing him teach our kids the same things he taught us growing up is really special. We love you, dad! Happy Fathers Day!
Christina Wittgartner: My husband is the best dad to three amazing kids Emily, Bryce, and Jeffrey. He goes to everything they ask him to go to and cheers them on. Whether it is a concert, or a 4-H showmanship for their animals or their projects, to their games, he is always there for them and will always be the loudest one out there. He is a shoulder to cry on, a ear to listen and a hug to make them smile when they are sad. We know he would do anything for the kids. We love you to the moon and back! Happy Father’s Day to the greatest husband and dad, Steven Wittgartner.
Kelsey Pearson Parks: My dad, Scott Pearson, is the best dad in the world! He's hilarious and supportive and one of my best friends. He's not only the best dad, but the best Papa to his granddaughters! We all love him very much! Happy Father's Day!
Christina Schmitt: My husband is a great dad to these two kids. He enjoys fishing, boating and camping and always puts family first. We love you, Jason Schmitt!
Katie Rogers: My dad, Raymond Rogers, is the best dad in the whole wide world! He has a very kind heart and would help anybody, anywhere if they needed it. He has taught me good morals and values. He took over homeschooling my special needs son after his school had to close due to COVID-19 and never once complained! Thank you for being the best dad and grandpa and for always being there for all of us.
Hope McCaleb: This is Jeremiah and his daddy, Presley. He works hard for his family, working long hours, especially during this heat, and hardly complains about it. According to our two-year-old, he reads the best bedtime stories! We love him so much!
Sandra Pahuamba: I love my dad for so many reasons! He has been a hard worker all his life and he always did his best for us even when he was a single father to five kids. He raised his kids to always work hard in their life and taught them how to get by! He is also an amazing grandpa to six grandkids. From coming to this country to make the best for his kids and going through all the hardship, he is special because he never gives up and continues to go forward!
Lynett Bontrager: Darrell Bontrager is the best dad and Grandy. He is a man of God, devoted to his faith and family. He’s always willing to help anyone in need. We thank him and love him very much!
Jessamyn Barnes Weingartner: My husband, Mark Weingartner, is a great dad for our son, Cameron. He is supportive, caring, loving and acts like a kid himself! We love him very much!
Ronee Bahena: My dad is simply the best. He is not a step dad, he's the dad that stepped up. He will do anything for any of his children. He is fun, loving and supportive.
Shanan Allemang: This man knows how to let loose and enjoy life! He takes care of both boys, both dogs, and his wife to no end! Thank you, Clark Allemang! We love you!
Amber Krueger: My dad is certainly one of a kind! He stepped up when my real dad stepped down, and I'll always thank him for caring and loving me and my children like he does! This is a picture of him meeting his granddaughter for the first time. Happy Father's Day, Chris Krueger!
Josie Burton: Cody McClure is a great daddy to our four kids! He took my two girls in and treats them like they’re his own since their dad stepped down. I couldn’t be any more thankful for him and all that he’s done for all of us. He’s most definitely the rock of our family.
Hillary Sluder: My husband, Justin Sluder, is an amazing stepfather to all of my kids. He is always active, involved and goes above and beyond on a regular basis.
Kelly Westcott: My sweet husband is the best daddy ever! He is a good, honest and caring man. Our children, our niece, nephews and all the other kids in our life know they are loved and know he is always there if they need him! Happy Father’s Day, TW! We love you!
Kelly Noller: My daddy, Larry Noller, is the most amazing, loving, caring and most "handsomest" man in the universe. Great, now I'm going to cry... he has the most unconditional love in the world, and not to mention he can catch some fish. What else is there in life other than love and fishing? I haven't seen him since Christmas and miss him so terribly. Happy Father's Day, daddy. I love you so much.
Cherie Crisp: My dad, Dave Crouch, is a selfless man. He will drop anything to help his kids and grandkids. He taught all three of his kids the value of hard work. He was one of my biggest supporters when I decided to go to college and get my degree.
Tenille Scarberry: My dad, Jason Harvey, is not my stepdad, he is my dad who stepped up! He has loved me as his own since day one. He is an awesome Pepaw as well!
Ashley Mawdsley: Eddie Brooks is the most wonderful dad to my sisters and I! He would do anything for anyone and doesn’t know the word "no"! He loves to help and stay busy! We sure love you, daddy!
Sydney Larayne: This is an old photo of my dad and I, but this man raised me while working three jobs by himself. He is the definition of a best friend and I can call him whenever I feel down. He not only gives me great life advice, but is not afraid to tell me how it is. I love you, dad!
Jessica Levis: My dad, Bruce Urschel, is the best because... everything. He made everyone he interacted with feel important. He held me up and taught me how to straighten my spine when I felt I had no more strength to give. My dad was a stronghold in our family and community up until his passing on his birthday, 7/27/2019.
Shallyn Mckee: My dad, Samuel Garland Mckee, has taken care of me and my three siblings on his own since we were 10. He goes above and beyond for not only me and my siblings, but all of our children. He would give the shirt off his back if it meant we were doing good.
Rae Lynn Lowder: My dad not only took on raising three children not biologically his own, he adopted us, gave us his last name and taught us the real meaning of dad: strength, love, guidance and never-ending support. He is a man of his word and has never let us down when we have needed him.
Bailey Darbyshire: Our dad is one of a kind. He has a heart of gold, and his jokes make us laugh everyday. He is always there to teach us, support us and to push us to be the best. We are so thankful to have him. We love you, Dad! Happy Father’s Day!
Amanda Schaefer: My husband continuously works so hard for our family. He'll go above and beyond (like wearing matching clothes) to make our daughter's laugh. He's the best girl dad ever!
Ashley Kopecky: My dad is my world! He is the most selfless and giving person and has been here and loved me unconditionally through everything!
Lacie Succi: Both of my dads on my wedding day! I’m very fortunate to have been blessed with two supportive and loving dads who are the best grandpas to my little babies.
Dom Bradley: My dad, Melvin Currie, and I on my wedding day. Despite his resolute face, he was happy to give me away! I want to honor him because of how he has taken care of me all my life, and how he took care of my late mother who passed away this past March of breast cancer. He put his whole life on hold and made sure she got everything she wanted and needed. He is a selfless, caring man and deserves honor every day!
Diane O'Mara: Our Dad, Clyde Bush, is one of the strongest and gentlest men I have known. He was like the song - you don't know what you've got until it's gone. He taught us how to be strong ,work hard and the importance of family. He passed away 2/9/20. Our mom followed him shortly thereafter and we have missed them both every day since. They were both very well respected and well liked in the community where they lived.
Tina Leon: I have been truly blessed with one of the greatest dads a daughter could ask for! He has always been supportive in everything I do. He's a guy that doesn't know a stranger and would take the shirt off his back for anyone! I am so proud to be his daughter! Happy Father's Day, Dad! I love you!
Bailey Roth Betts: My dad taught me to always be kind, work hard, don’t take anything for granted, love hard and not to sweat the small stuff because it’s all small stuff. He’s been gone four years and I miss him like crazy. His motto during his cancer battle was, “Life is good, but eternal life is better.” This picture was taken in the summer of 1990 when I was 7 months old.
Bridgit Jurgens: My dad, Mark Jurgens, is the absolute best! He is very hard working and would do anything for those that he loves no matter what. He always tries his best to make everyone smile!
Lori Marshall Winegarner: My dad, Jerry Marshall, is truly the best! He and my mom raised my five brothers and I (along with helping to care for nieces, nephews and friends we brought home from time to time.) His work ethic is second to none! I've never met a person who works as hard as he has over the years. Even now, in his 80's, he continues to conduct home inspections - very thorough, might I add! Dad's sense of humor is known well by everyone who has spent any time with him - including staff at local restaurants such as Bobby D's and Commercial Street Diner. My dad has touched so many lives and is a role model for everyone. He has proven that hard work and love will pay off, and proven in part by my parents celebrating 63 years - that's not a typo - sixty-three years of marriage this summer! He truly is a Cool-O Daddy-O and I am proud to be one of Jerry's kids!
Kelsey Jones: Happy Father’s Day, Dad! He always has the best advice and is always there for his three daughters. We are blessed with the best dad I could ever imagine.
Carla Fessler: Happy Father's Day to one of the best men I have ever known! These are old pictures and he can't do this much anymore but I know if he could, he would. I love you dad!
Michelle Cronk: My dad with his grandkids. I am blessed to have been raised by him. We may not have always seen eye-to-eye, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. He made me the woman I am today. He would do anything for my mom, his girls and grandkids day or night or anyone in need of help! Happy Father's Day, I love you dad!
