Lyon County Public Health recorded six new test positives and for COVID-19 after Thursday’s round of testing. The numbers were reported Friday afternoon.
There have been 334 cases in the county since March, including 288 confirmed positives, 46 probable positives and two deaths.
There are currently 131 active cases in the county.
Thirteen additional recoveries were also reported, bringing the total recoveries to 201 so far.
To date, 22 people have been hospitalized with four patients currently listed as inpatient at Newman Regional Health.
Statewide, there have been 6,501 cases reported, including 6,431 confirmed and 70 probable cases, across 82 counties. There were 152 deaths reported statewide as of 9 a.m. Friday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
