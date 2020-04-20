Good morning! After starting out the day with storms, highs should climb into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon.
Our top stories from the weekend:
Chase County Sheriff's Office to issue citations to those breaking stay-at-home orders -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_22880da8-81e1-11ea-9250-4bbb50be3741.html
Lyon County among areas receiving additional supplies, PPE for expanded COVID-19 testing -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b80e363a-82aa-11ea-baac-fbddd70bc7b0.html
Public Health reports first COVID-19 death in Lyon County -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.