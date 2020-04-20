morning.jpg

Good morning! After starting out the day with storms, highs should climb into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon.

Our top stories from the weekend:

Chase County Sheriff's Office to issue citations to those breaking stay-at-home orders -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_22880da8-81e1-11ea-9250-4bbb50be3741.html

Lyon County among areas receiving additional supplies, PPE for expanded COVID-19 testing -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b80e363a-82aa-11ea-baac-fbddd70bc7b0.html

Public Health reports first COVID-19 death in Lyon County -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_03bca222-827b-11ea-a04f-eb1067575084.html
 
 
Top national news:

College seniors face job worries, family stress amid virus -

https://apnews.com/7918ec3beca5db8ca0e93f8de227a768

Reports suggest many have had coronavirus with no symptoms -

https://apnews.com/d20f283318c86bec3cc2d3d7936a9612

Your uplifting story for today:

Neighbors throw parade for man who beat both coronavirus and cancer in 6 months -

https://www.wthr.com/article/neighbors-throw-parade-man-who-beat-both-coronavirus-and-cancer-6-months

 

