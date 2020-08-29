After a lengthy public comment session featuring input from more than 30 parents, students and staff members of all grade levels during Wednesday evening’s meeting, the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted to begin the fall semester utilizing the district’s operation reopening plan that was voted on July 29.
Currently, students are set to begin classes on Sept. 2 with the majority of Pre-K-5th graders participating in a parent choice onsite or remote learning model and 6-12 grade students attending in a hybrid or remote learning model. The vote also allows for all school activities to continue according to KSHSAA guidelines. The board additionally voted to adopt the district’s gating criteria — which will go into effect Sept. 23 — establishing a COVID-19 Advisory Committee in the process.
The Gazette reached out to USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case Friday morning for a discussion on his latest thoughts and focuses moving forward. Below is a transcript of relevant questions and responses.
What was the drafting process for the district’s current gating criteria, and who was involved with the gating committee?
“We had the committee of about 12 people that really looked at and analyzed the generic gating criteria that came out of the state’s ‘Navigating Change’ document. They liked that criteria, they liked the metrics that were used and I think they really liked the fact that it wasn’t just one metric, it was several … They adopted that criteria pretty much the way it came in from the state, but they made a couple adjustments to the use of data. They removed data requirements relating to hospital capacity, which was a decision based on input from everyone on the committee. They also altered the student attendance data to kind of be auxiliary data, knowing that would be something we’d continue to look at. It’s important, so it’s still on there, but it might not tell the whole story.”
“The committee included two representatives from Flint Hills Community Health, elementary and secondary education parents, two representatives from Newman Regional Health, two elementary and secondary teachers and two elementary and secondary school nurses.”
How will the new advisory committee be selected and what function will it serve?
“We’re in the process of developing what that committee will look like right now. The committee will need to be small enough to function in a relatively quick manner, if need be. We’re really trying to get some broad representation, though. That’s one of the main things I’m working on, and I hope to announce it at next week’s Board of Education meeting.”
“The intent of all this is that that group will provide me with quality information to move or shift between more or less restrictive class environments. Their charge would be to ensure that they’re able to give me some advice on what they’re seeing with the data and what their beliefs are.
What metrics would require the district to take action before the next gating criteria review in three weeks time? What would be the discussion if students and staff attend classes for a few weeks with low case incidences, but numbers continue to rise elsewhere in the community?
“One of the things we know for certain right now is that Public Health - at any time - can step in on the matter of disease spread and tell us as a district that we need to change what we’re doing. They have that ability right now. I think what we’re doing, and one of the things I’m really pleased with is the fact that we’re working collaboratively with Public Health to try to make the best decisions we can regarding mitigation and where we’re at in terms of the delivery model we have. We have to look at the data first, then determine what story that data tells us.”
“It’s important to realize that something which may be impacting our data today might not be impacting our data tomorrow. A good example of this is how the new data concerning all the testing numbers for staff and students at Emporia State is altering the overall data right now. It’s pretty obvious if you look at the trends that you can definitely see where those numbers came in through the increased number of tests. So, I would say while all this data is important to us, it’s just a single piece that needs to be viewed as part of a bigger picture.”
How fast can the district implement a switch in gating criteria categories?
“That is something that will depend on the situation, but if the data is showing a marked increase, our actions may need to be much more swift than if the data is just trending slightly in a direction or not.”
What kind of contingency plans should parents, guardians and/or students have moving forward?
“Parents, students and staff should understand that we’ve talked about three models - the onsite, the hybrid and the remote - really since the beginning. They should hopefully be aware of what all of those mean at this point, but they also need to be aware that there’s always a possibility that we’re going to end up back at remote instruction at some point. Now that could be a particular building, it could be a certain classroom or a wing in a building, it could be a group of buildings or - in the worst case scenario - our entire district. We just won’t know until we begin classes. Again, viewing that community data and really determining what it tells us will give parents and guardians an idea of how much, or at what level, they need to be thinking about adopting that remote delivery method.”
What is your message to the Emporia Public Schools community heading into the fall semester?
“The Board of Education really had the opportunity to hear from a variety of stakeholders, virtually, in person and through writing. I know that everyone wants certainty and that everyone wants answers. As I’m on phone calls every week with other superintendents, I’ve realized the conversations that we’re having here and the questions that we’re being asked are things commonly being raised elsewhere, whether locally, regionally and even nationwide. We’re definitely not unique in the uncertainty we’re facing. I know it’s frustrating and I know everybody wants us to be back to normal, but that’s just not going to be the reality for awhile.
“My goal is that we all work together to try to figure out the best way to move forward. I know that’s challenging, but I also believe we have a community that can come together and make the best of this situation. I would encourage everyone to give each other grace during this time, make an effort to support each other, and work hard to try to pull all of us in the same direction, which is slowing the spread of the virus so we can begin to return to normalcy.”
