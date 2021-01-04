The Emporia Gazette
Emporians didn’t have to wait long to see the first major winter storm of 2021 as significant amounts of freezing precipitation moved into the area early Friday morning.
The weather began near 4 a.m. with the appearance of light sleet, but switched over to snow for most of the area between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Residents reported snowfall totals between three and five inches locally, with figures reaching as many as seven inches closer to the Osage County line.
Despite the conditions, local dispatch did not report any serious weather-related traffic accidents or slide offs either Friday or Saturday, with the snow serving to provide a fun holiday diversion for many, instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.