A Lyon County woman has pleaded not guilty in federal court to four child pornography counts.
Brandi Snyder entered her plea at an arraignment Friday in Wichita on her 35th birthday.
Snyder was arrested and indicted in August two counts of producing child porn, one count of possessing it and one count of distributing it.
Snyder is accused of posting videos on Snapchat last year showing both her and children naked.
Snyder's next court appearance has not been scheduled. She remains in the Butler County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.