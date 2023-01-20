Sandra L. Siebuhr, 73, passed away late Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Newman Regional Health surrounded by her family.
She was born March 28, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth Joseph Sr. and Georgia June Mountz Dorksen. Sandy attended Catholic School in Cleveland before moving to California at the age of 17 to be near her mother.
She met the love of her life, Louis “John” Siebuhr on June 14, 1968. They were forever joined in marriage on September 5, 1968 in Long Beach, California. Following John’s time in the military the couple would make their home in Lebo.
Sandy was a cook and waitress at several area restaurants including the Howard Johnsons at BETO, Linda’s Café and The Flying J in Emporia. She had been the pizza cook at both the New Strawn and Lebo Casey’s and her and John owned and operated the Waverly Café in 1984.
Her favorite times of the year were holiday gatherings at Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July. She loved anytime family could gather and spend time together. Christmas was extra special to Sandy and she kept a lit Christmas tree in her room year round. She loved making ceramics and sharing them with the Lebo Elementary Classes for their special projects.
Sandy will live on in the hearts and memories of her children, Janice Miller (Mark) of Lebo, Brenda Schroeder (David) of Lebo, Theresa Graybeal (Brian) of Lebo, James Siebuhr (Linda) of Lebo and Laura Moore (Daren) of Emporia; a brother, Kenneth J. Dorksen of Lebo; a sister, Tonya Guzzardo (John) of Summerland Key, Florida; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Shirey of Berrington, KS, Bonnie Carlton of Alta Mont, KS, Ruth Mahon (Dave) of Ponca City, OK; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a community of friends which includes her dear friend, Deanna Joss. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John and brothers-in-law, Ken Shirey and Gene Carlton.
Services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Lebo Baptist Church where Sandy had been a member for many years. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. She will be laid to rest beside her dear husband John in Lincoln Cemetery. Sandy asked that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and sent in care of the funeral home.
