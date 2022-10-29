After finishing my U.S. Navy tour of duty, I returned to Baker University to complete my degree. In November of that year, 1948, I became 21 years of age, eligible to vote for the first time.
I watched Movietone News, listened to radio reports and read magazins and newspaper articles on candidates Truman and Dewey. After learning that information, I voted for Harry Truman. I was not a Republican or a Democrat. I voted for the man I felt would be best for our country. I have followed that premise ever since then.
I consider, after all my years of voting, this current election to be the most vital for Kansas. These important issues must be considered when we vote:
- A woman’s right to control her own body;
- Expansion of Medicaid;
- Public education;
- Climate change;
- The dismantling of ESU by an educationally unqualified man, Ken Hush, which is devastating for this community and all of Kansas.
I do not have the right to tell you for whom you should vote. I can tell you my wife, Mary Sue, and I will cast our votes for Mic McGuire to replace Mark Schreiber in the House of Representatives.
Mic is honest to the core. He has the energy to address the important issues before us. He has spent half his life serving humankind. He will represent all citizens of the 60th district, regardless of political party.
Milie Wade
Emporia
