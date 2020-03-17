Chief Judge Merlin G. Wheeler addressed precautions taken for COVID-19 Tuesday by issuing Administrative Orders 2020-13 and 2020-14.
As it performs essential functions, the 5th Judicial District (Lyon and Chase Counties) remains open. The risk level in the district is unknown, but health care professionals advise that everyone minimizes contacts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Among the measures undertaken to accomplish that objective include the following:
• Juries: All jury trials scheduled through June 1, 2020 are continued pending further order of the Court. Any juror that may have received a summons for trials from March 17, 2020 through June 1, 2020 does not need to report on the date designated on your summons.
All jurors summoned through this time period will be returned to the jury pool and may be summoned later in the year.
• Litigants, Attorneys and Visitors: If you have a case scheduled and begin to feel ill, do the following:
— Contact the opposing party or attorney to explore an agreed continuance.
— If no agreement, contact the administrative assistant for the judge assigned or clerk of the district court office to advise of your illness. Judges will consider on a case-by-case basis whether a continuance will be granted.
— You may be asked by law enforcement, county employees or court personnel a series of questions to determine whether protocols for exclusion from the court facilities exist. If meeting KDHE standards for quarantine, you will be asked to leave the court facility.
• Numerous types of dockets have been suspended temporarily. If you have questions concerning a need to appear, contact your attorney or court offices.
• Marriages: We will not be scheduling any new marriage ceremonies until further order.
• No tours, meetings or events will be allowed or scheduled until further order.
"The current situation is one that presents challenges to the court’s normal operating procedures," read the statement. "We continue to review all options to modify these procedures to minimize risk while meeting the court’s core responsibilities. The cooperation and patience of the public as we address this pandemic is appreciated."
