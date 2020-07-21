Staff and residents at the Flint Hills Care Center are staying positive after 18 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Everyone is trying to stay as positive as we can," Administrator Susan Pennington said. "We have received an out pouring of support from our residents and their families. We are doing everything per CDC and CMS guidelines to try and keep this outbreak contained."
The cluster at Flint Hills Care Center, a skilled 45-bed skilled nursing facility for long- and short-term care located at 1620 Wheeler St., was reported by Lyon County Public Health on Monday. Seventeen of the 18 positives were counted toward the county's totals, with one being counted toward another county.
Pennington said 12 residents and six staff members have tested positive. The situation developed quickly.
"We screen staff at the beginning and the end of their shift," Pennington told The Emporia Gazette in an email Tuesday morning. "We ask them to report to their supervisor if they have any signs or symptoms of illness at any time during their shift to be screened. If they are found to by symptomatic we send them out of the building and request they go get tested."
Those who are awaiting test results, but are asymptomatic, are able to continue to work in their personal protective equipment according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
"All residents were — and remain — asymptomatic," Pennington said.
KDHE requires long-term care centers to notify families by phone or mail of an outbreak. Pennington said they had been doing both.
"First, we reach out to the resident to notify them," she said. "We then reach out to the responsible party if the resident has one, and we follow up with a letter to the resident and/or their responsible party."
Long-term care facilities have been hard hit around the state. As of Monday, there had been 75 clusters reported statewide, with 31 currently active, accounting for 1,120 infections and 180 deaths.
