Chase County
file photo

Chase County saw an impressive 79% voter turnout for the 2020 General Election, Tuesday, with 1,470 ballots cast.

Republican Matthew Miller officially won the seat for County Commission District 2 with 457 votes and Tony Hazelton, also a Republican, won another term for County Commission District 3 with 394 votes. 

Dow Wilson will be Treasurer with 1,299 votes. Kathy Jo Swift won Register of Deeds with 1,339 votes.

Connie Pretzer will remain County Clerk with 1,356 votes. William Halvorsen keeps his post as County Attorney with 1,395 votes and Sheriff Richard Dorneker will serve another term with 1,316 votes. 

Chase County 2020 General Election Results

RACE PARTY AFFILIATION TOTAL VOTES
PRESIDENT
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Dem. 338
Donald J. Trump/Michael Pence Rep. 1,098
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen Lib. 22
U.S. SENATE
Barbara Bollier Dem. 385
Roger Marshall Rep. 1,000
Jason Buckley Lib. 70
U.S. House, Dist. 1 Party Votes
Kali Barnett Dem. 381
Tracey Mann Rep. 1,057
Kansas House (35th) Party Votes
Richard Wilborn Rep. 1,249
Kansas House (68th) Party Votes
Scott Dawson Dem. 429
Dave Baker Rep. 1,007
Judges Yes No
Eric S. Rosen (Supreme Court) 853 423
Sarah E. Warner (Appeals) 961 280
David E. Bruns (Appeals 914 310
G. Gordon Atcheson (Appeals) 788 443
Karen Arnold-Burger (Appeals) 801 435
Kathryn Gardner (Appeals) 935 296
Jeffry Larson (District Court) 1,046 232
Merlin Wheeler (District Court) 1,063 252
COUNTY RACES
Treasurer Party Votes
Dow Wilson Rep. 1,299
Register of Deeds Party Votes
Kathy Jo Swift Rep. 1,339
County Clerk Party Votes
Connie Pretzer Rep. 1,356
County Commission Dist. 2 Party Votes
Matthew Miller Rep. 457
County Commission Dist. 3 Party Votes
Anthony Hazelton Rep 394
Sheriff Party Votes
Richard Dorneker Rep. 1,316
County Attorney Party Votes
William Halvorsen Rep. 1,305
BAZAAR
Treasurer Party Votes
Shelly Reyer Rep. 66
Trustee Party Votes
Tom Heathman Rep. 67
CEDAR
Treasurer Party Votes
Janet K. Cress Rep. 51
Trustee Party Votes
Larry Goodwin Rep. 53
COTTONWOOD
Treasurer Party Votes
Toni Schneider Rep. 68
Trustee Party Votes
Christine A. Soyez Rep. 67
DIAMOND
Treasurer Party Votes
Patricia J. Potts Rep. 120
Trustee Party Votes
Shawn Potts Rep. 85
Michael Horst Dem. 40
EAST FALLS
Treasurer Party Votes
Sandra Luder Rep. 485
Trustee Party Votes
No Candidate 0
EAST STRONG
Treasurer Party Votes
Catherine Jones Rep. 286
Trustee Party Votes
Thomas G. Thompson Dem. 254
HOMESTEAD
Treasurer Party Votes
Phyllis Osgood Rep. 29
Trustee Party Votes
Lawrence W. Osgood Rep. 29
MATFIELD
Treasurer Party Votes
Mary K. Harwood Rep. 70
Trustee Party Votes
Josh Mayes Rep. 66
TOLEDO
Treasurer Party Votes
Brian Filinger Rep. 185
Trustee Party Votes
Dan Nurnberg Rep. 184
WEST FALLS
Treasurer Party Votes
Sandra Luder Rep. 485
Trustee Party Votes
No candidate 0
WEST STRONG
Treasurer Party Votes
Catherine Jones Rep. 286
Trustee Party Votes
Thomas G. Thompson Dem. 254

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.