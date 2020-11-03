Chase County saw an impressive 79% voter turnout for the 2020 General Election, Tuesday, with 1,470 ballots cast.
Republican Matthew Miller officially won the seat for County Commission District 2 with 457 votes and Tony Hazelton, also a Republican, won another term for County Commission District 3 with 394 votes.
Dow Wilson will be Treasurer with 1,299 votes. Kathy Jo Swift won Register of Deeds with 1,339 votes.
Connie Pretzer will remain County Clerk with 1,356 votes. William Halvorsen keeps his post as County Attorney with 1,395 votes and Sheriff Richard Dorneker will serve another term with 1,316 votes.
