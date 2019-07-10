Special to The Gazette
While most men are not violent in their relationships, SOS believes a single aggressor is one too many.
With this in mind, “SOS Strong” was established to build lasting relationships and improve community awareness.
“SOS Strong” is a team of 20 men dedicated to helping SOS stop domestic violence and child abuse by raising $1,000 each to support each of our four SOS programs.
This all-male fundraiser was founded to highlight positive role models and to remind our youth, men are far more than stereotypical abusers, controllers and runaway fathers. Because most learned behaviors are acquired during our most formative years, children need reassurance and guidance from compassionate, caring men. The entire community needs to see that abuse is not just a woman’s problem, it is everyone’s problem.
Each “SOS Strong” member took a pledge to lead by example, to never blame victims, to be a positive up-stander rather than a willing bystander, to not engage in any acts of violence, to stand-up for someone in need, and to always use his voice to speak-up for what is right. When men are strong in character and lead by conviction, so are our families, schools and streets.
“SOS Strong” members for Lyon County include 10 of the 20 total men involved. Joe Russell, Brandon Kahn, Osiel Garza, Chris Walker, BJ Bayer, Brad Richardson, Steve Bazan, Tony Lantz, Daryn Bontrager and Mike Argabright strive to reach their $1,000 goal by Aug. 8.
“We thank these men for their commitment to helping eradicate domestic violence, child abuse, and encourage everyone to support their ongoing efforts,” read a statement from SOS.
For more information or to make a donation toward an “SOS Strong” member’s goal please go online to SOSStrong.givesmart.com, text SOSStrong to 52182, or contact one of these individuals.
