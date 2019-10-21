Christmas came quite early for one Emporia State freshman on Saturday afternoon.
In spite of the final result, receiver Rasheed Noel made his Hornet debut and a stunning one at that.
The final numbers reflected a star in the making.
His redshirt had been pulled just the week prior, after he was planning to remain on the sideline and scout team during his true freshman campaign.
Then came Emporia State’s offensive woes, especially among its receiving corps, leaving coach Garin Higgins with a decision to make.
“That’s one decision I guess I should’ve made a bit quicker,” he said. “(Noel) played at a big high school, he’s played against really good competition, things like this don’t bother him. He played quarterback (but) we recruited him as a receiver. He’s an athlete, he’s got great hands (and) he’s a smart kid.”
He is now one of two receivers on the squad who spent much of his high school tenure doing the throwing more than the catching. Wil Amos was a record-setting quarterback and state champion at Afton High School in Oklahoma.
“They’ve both got a big learning curve as far as how much better those two can be,” Higgins said.
That curve began during the summer as Noel came to a number of volunteer workouts, putting time in with sophomore quarterback Dalton Cowan on the field.
“He showed up for one of our months during summer weights,” Cowan said. “He was out on the field every day with me playing catch and doing more than some of our veteran guys. He’s the type of guy that’ll do whatever you ask of him.”
Noel said he felt his work ethic was the driving force in getting him this chance to play far sooner than he, his folks or his coaches anticipated.
“Fridays I was working out, Saturday mornings, I was working out sometimes (during) away games,” he said. “I was just working so that I would be ready. I’ve got three years left, (and) four games this year, but I’m very excited to play for the Hornets and look forward to it.”
Higgins was originally hesitant to activate Noel, but after discussing it with both his young receiver and Noel’s parents, he got a green light from both parties that it would be a welcomed change. Though he was with the team last week in Hays, he didn’t play. Higgins knew that if he was going to activate him, he needed to be more than just a warm body.
“I said I’m not going to do one of them things where I’m going to let him play just a little bit,” he said. “If we’re going to do it, we’re going to let him get out there and get in the rotation.”
That turn came on Saturday. His first catch was for an eight-yard gain on the Hornets’ opening drive. The third time he held the ball, it was a 45-yard touchdown run on a reverse.
By day’s end, he had eight catches for 70 yards in addition to three carries for 48 rushing yards with the touchdown.
“The kid knows the offense just about as good as you can for someone that’s only been in it really, for two weeks,” Cowan said. “He was down there on scout team two weeks ago. For him to come out and perform like he did, I don’t think he had any mental errors that I could tell. To catch the ball, make plays — he’s got a very bright future and I’m proud of the way he played.”
It was the first of what the Hornets hope will be many good days for the freshman from Coppell, Texas, just northwest of Dallas.
“I was just trying to help my team the best way I can,” Noel said. “The experience was something I’ve been waiting for. (I) never really had plans of playing as a true freshman but my time came and I took advantage of my opportunity.”
