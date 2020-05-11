Good morning! Expect an unseasonably chilly day today with clouds and an 80 percent chance of rain. Highs should touch the low 50s.
Our top stories from the weekend:
Losada serves community through caring, compassionate nursing -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_80973594-912d-11ea-8a4d-17a850c9223c.html
A Mother's Love -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_9c961194-9091-11ea-b6bc-3f2b7f7ee5a1.html
2019-20 All-Area basketball teams announced -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_4f774626-9131-11ea-b296-6b5659bf85d5.html
Top national news:
US virus patients and businesses sue China over outbreak -
https://apnews.com/fdd728197808914e741e9753b5441749
Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92 -
https://apnews.com/da9af8e69b4ad0ed702778929a1d868d
Your uplifting story for today:
‘Back to where we started’ — New York coronavirus hospitalizations fall to March levels, Cuomo says -
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/10/new-york-coronavirus-hospitalizations-fall-to-march-levels-cuomo-says.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.