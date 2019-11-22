Vaping has been touted as the healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes for a number of years, but questions have surfaced in recent months as the number of vaping-related casualties continues to climb.
Dr. Michael Kim of the University of Kansas Medical Center’s Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine presented findings of KUMC’s research on the long-term affects of vaping Thursday evening at Flint Hills Technical College as part of a program hosted by Healthier Lyon County.
Kim started his presentation by talking about the history of e-cigarettes. The devices were first introduced to the market in 2007, first designed to look like traditional cigarettes. They have evolved over the years to include modifiers and refillable cartridges, to the pod-based JUUL devices popular among teenagers today.
Kim said a myth that has been perpetuated over the last four years claiming that vaping is “95 percent safer” than smoking regular cigarettes is far from the truth.
“There’s a myth that e-cigarettes are 95 percent safer than traditional cigarettes, but it was so egregious, this report, that The Lancet — one of the pre-eminent medical journals in the US — released an editorial,” Kim said. “What they found was that this ‘95 percent safer’ myth was the opinion of a small group of people with no pre-specified expertise in tobacco control.”
Those involved in creating the myth had ties to the e-cigarette industry, giving them reason to create a false narrative without actual research to back up their claims.
But research conducted at KUMC has turned up some troubling results, Kim said.
Kim is part of a research team that has been studying the effects of vaping and e-cigarettes, from nicotine-free products containing only PG/VG (propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin) to products containing nicotine, and monitoring the affects on lung capacity in mice, sheep and human cadaver lungs.
“One of the first projects that was initiated was to vape mice,” he said. “So, they vaped them chronically — basically an hour a day, for five days a week, for four months, and what they found was actually quite troubling. Basically, it showed that if you add nicotine during a lung function test, they had impaired lung function. ... Basically, by vaping the mice over four months, we gave them COPD.”
Mice used in the study had lung capacities of smokers, with increased mucus and severely harmed airways.
With sustained exposure to nicotine products, the lungs in sheep subjects developed traits commonly seen in patients with Cystic Fibrosis — a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system, which causes the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas.
Kim said it’s important to remember that vaping products are not regulated and products marketed as 0 percent nicotine likely do have traces of nicotine in them. On average, one pod of vaping liquid will contain the same amount of nicotine as one pack of cigarettes. The lack of regulation also means that a number of “counterfeit” products are on the market, as well as the information on how to manufacture products readily available online as well.
“I don’t even know what a counterfeit pod means if nothing is actually regulated,” Kim said. “Everything is different and we don’t know what’s in anything, pretty much. I think one of the big problems is people making their own vape oils and their own e-liquids and just experimenting and they’re experimenting with these chemicals in their lungs.”
As of Wednesday, there were 2,290 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) which have been reported to Center for Disease Control from 49 states (all except Alaska), the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands).
There have been 47 deaths confirmed in 25 states and the District of Columbia.
Kim said while many of those deaths have been linked to products containing THC, another common factor has been Vitamin E acetate. One theory has been that the Vitamin E acetate, when inhaled, coats the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. More research is being conducted on EVALI.
Christina Cowart, Kansas Grassroots Manager for the Cancer Action Network, then spoke about the push to raise the age for tobacco sales to 21 in Kansas in 2020.
Cowart said 27.1 percent of high school students reported using tobacco products last year and 20.8 percent reported using e-cigarettes. Ninety-five percent of adults who smoke started smoking before age 21 and almost all started prior 26.
Cowart said there was more involved than just simply amending the age and said provisions should cover all tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — provide education and training to the public and retailers, implement measures for active enforcement, prevent tobacco companies from creating new categories of products that would exempt them from tobacco control laws, does not penalize youth and would not pre-empt other jurisdictions from passing strong tobacco laws.
“I think a lot of it is just talking to your lawmakers and I think so many people are intimidated by that, but I think it’s so critical right now,” she said. “They like to hear from their constituents. They get tired of talking to lobbyists. Providing testimonies on bills, talking to the media, educating other parents, people that you work with, because we just heard tonight there’s just so much misinformation and ignorance around what’s in these vaping products, and I think kids are picking them up and thinking they are harmless and thinking there’s not nicotine in them, and not even realizing that they’re becoming addicted.”
Cowart said those seeking more information can visit www.acscan.org or can email her at christina.cowart@cancer.org.
Doug Epp, who serves on the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education, said he was troubled by what he learned Thursday evening.
“It’s daunting, it’s scary and the tobacco industry is going to continue making money on the backs of our kids,” he said. “The fact that you can do such a large amount of lung damage in a short amount of time — just like anything, the fact that young people don’t have a lot of impulse control doesn’t help — but in this case you can do permanent, excessive damage. It comes down to monitoring and how are we going to tamp this down in schools?”
Epp said board members will have a chance to attend sessions on vaping during the Kansas Associations of School Boards convention next month.
“We’ll be dealing with that, but I came here because I wanted to get a heads up on what we’re looking at,” he said.
Healthier Lyon County Program Director Teresa Briggs said the organization would be working on getting e-cigarettes placed on the City of Emporia’s existing Indoor Clean Air Ordinance, which was passed in 2009.
“We’ve approached the city commission already and I think they just need more information and education on vaping itself,” Briggs said. “I was hoping that some of them would have been here this evening, but that is one thing we want to do. Many communities have had to go back and update their ordinances because those devices were just starting to come into view when we got our original ordinance passed. It’s nothing new; it’s very simple to do. I’m hopeful we can get that accomplished here in the next few months.”
Briggs said Healthier Lyon County will continue educating the community about vaping through public events and on social media. Follow Healthier Lyon County on Facebook to stay up to date on events and information.
So are they "vaping" in the schools? I guess education, in the absence of parenting, needs to probably start in grade school before they start as many do not have the ability to give up an addiction. Logic would have told people that this was not a good idea from the get-go, and sadly, those that can least afford this are probably the ones most likely to be using it.
