SOS has announced the names of its 2022 SOS Strong ambassadors, as part of the SOS Strong Campaign.
The SOS Strong Campaign features men from within the five-county service area who display leadership, community support and are dedicated to helping SOS stop domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and neglect. These men represent SOS by helping bring awareness to these important issues and by raising $1,000 each to support SOS programs.
Each SOS Strong Ambassador has taken a pledge to lead by example, never blame victims, be a positive up-stander rather than a willing bystander, not engage in any acts of violence, stand up for someone in need and always use his voice to speak up for what is right. We thank these men for their commitment to helping eradicate domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and encourage everyone to support their ongoing efforts.
This year, Community National Bank will be matching $2,500 toward SOS Strong this year. The goal for the campaign is to raise $30,000.
To donate toward an SOS Strong Ambassador’s goal, visit soskansas.com/sos-strong, click the “Donate” button and type in the name of the SOS Strong Ambassador in the “In Honor Of” field. You may also donate by mailing a check made payable to SOS to 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6, Emporia (or delivered in-person to 1420 C of E Drive). Please write the name of the SOS Strong Ambassador in the memo field.
