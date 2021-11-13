Sharon Kay Sohl, of McPherson, Kansas, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro. She was 81.
Sharon worked as an Account Clerk for the Larned Correctional Facility, Larned State Hospital and Larned Courthouse and was an Owner and Operator of Economy Hearing Aide Center in McPherson.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 20 at McPherson Cemetery in McPherson. Glidden- Ediger Funeral Home in McPherson has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.