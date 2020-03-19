Arthur Edwin Shepherd, formerly of Emporia, KS, currently of Muskogee, OK passed away Monday February 24, 2020 at the age of 79.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Tim) Schulp, Kristin (Kevin) Bornfleth; grandchildren, Joey Schlup, Emma and Ryan Bornfleth; and great-grandchild, Kamryn Schlup.
Services will be held July 10, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Cancer Society.
