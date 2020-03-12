The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center will begin utilizing the Emerging Infectious Disease Surveillance Tool for COVID 19 screening effective immediately. This tool was provided by the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) for all Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) users.
The surveillance tool will be utilized if a patient calls 911 requesting EMS and presents with any known symptoms of the illness. These symptoms are fever, difficulty breathing, cough or milder respiratory issues, or new onset of flu. If it has been determined that the patient has one of those symptoms, an additional set of questions will be deployed. This question set will be used to determine if the patient has the possibility of exposure to the virus.
The dispatcher will determine travel history and patient contact with someone already infected. They will then ask a series of more direct symptomatic questions. The patient will be encouraged to isolate themselves.
“By utilizing this tool, LCECC will become the first line of defense in identifying individuals that could be potential patients of this virus, giving responders and medical personnel the ability to respond to this as efficiently as possible,” said Roxanne Van Gundy, LCECC Director.
