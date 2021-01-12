Peggy Jane Nelson Knox passed away in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on January 2, 2021 at the age of 85. She was born in Cloud County, KS on January 23, 1935. Peggy worked as a bank teller for many years and then moved into office management for Sports Unlimited. She was a keen gardener and found great comfort in caring for her many plants and flowers. Peggy was a talented singer and piano player. Her talent led her to participate in many community choral events and performances. For many years she sang in the annual Master Works concerts in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She especially loved attending and singing in ‘Messiah’ at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Irvin Knox; parents, Carl Albert and Hazel Olson Knox; grandson, Andrew Knox; and brothers, Wally Knox and Orval Knox. She leaves behind her children, Brenda Knox, Brian Knox, and Thomas (Carol) Knox; grandchildren, Jordan Knox and Melissa Knox; and many other loved ones.
Peggy was outgoing and truly never met a stranger. Her cheerfulness will be missed by all who knew her, including the many staff and health care providers at Brighton Gardens Retirement Community where she was a resident at the time of her passing.
A memorial service will take place at a future date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Peggy’s honor to the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or the National Federation of the Blind.
