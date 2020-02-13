Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Investigative case, within city limits, 8:28 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 1300 East St., 1:32 p.m.
Battery - simple, 400 E. 11th Ave., 2:10 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 10 Neosho St., 2:41 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2100 W. Hwy. 50, 2:52 p.m.
Traffic - parking problem, 2500 Montezuma Ct., 3:05 p.m.
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 200 E. 6th Ave., 4:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 8:01 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, Road F and Road 330, Allen, 8:20 a.m.
Fire - brush, Road J and Road 215, 7:17 p.m.
Wednesday
Non-injury accident, 2400 N. Hwy. 99, 7:21 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - shoplifting, 500 Constitution St., 1:59 p.m.
Aggravated burglary, 700 Cottonwood St., 2:59 p.m.
Courts
Lillian A. Weltha, 809 Market St., Inattentive driving, Feb. 1
Ubaldo Perez, 2217 Prairie St., Miscellaneous nuisance, Feb. 4
Dakota Wilson, 1217 Exchange St., Disorderly conduct, Feb. 10
Ever A. Martinez, 727 East St., Obstruction, disorderly conduct, Feb. 11
Kara L. Peres, 505 Mulberry St., Cottonwood Falls, Driving under the influence, inattentive driving, Feb. 11
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.