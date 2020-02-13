Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Investigative case, within city limits, 8:28 a.m.

Citizen community contact, 1300 East St., 1:32 p.m.

Battery - simple, 400 E. 11th Ave., 2:10 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 10 Neosho St., 2:41 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 2100 W. Hwy. 50, 2:52 p.m.

Traffic - parking problem, 2500 Montezuma Ct., 3:05 p.m.

Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 200 E. 6th Ave., 4:25 p.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 8:01 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Non-injury accident, Road F and Road 330, Allen, 8:20 a.m.

Fire - brush, Road J and Road 215, 7:17 p.m.

Wednesday

Non-injury accident, 2400 N. Hwy. 99, 7:21 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Theft - shoplifting, 500 Constitution St., 1:59 p.m.

Aggravated burglary, 700 Cottonwood St., 2:59 p.m.

Courts

Lillian A. Weltha, 809 Market St., Inattentive driving, Feb. 1

Ubaldo Perez, 2217 Prairie St., Miscellaneous nuisance, Feb. 4

Dakota Wilson, 1217 Exchange St., Disorderly conduct, Feb. 10

Ever A. Martinez, 727 East St., Obstruction, disorderly conduct, Feb. 11

Kara L. Peres, 505 Mulberry St., Cottonwood Falls, Driving under the influence, inattentive driving, Feb. 11

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

