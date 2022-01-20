Maynard Early Childhood Center is closed through the end of the week due to a high number of COVID-19 isolations.
As of Jan. 14, the district reported 103 new positive students, 100 student quarantines and 25 students in modified test-to-learn in the Pre-K - 5 level. Twenty-one new staff members were COVID positive and five more staffers were in quarantine.
It's unclear how many of those student and staff positives were at the preschool level.
Community Relations director Lyndel Landgren confirmed Maynard's closure for the week.
"Maynard is closed through tomorrow due to the large number of COVID isolations in both staff and students," he said Thursday. "Tuesday and Wednesday, Maynard staff assisted in other elementary schools as they were able. Today and tomorrow Maynard staff is participating in professional development in their building."
