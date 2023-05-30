Twelve cyclists set out on a 1,000-mile journey Saturday, the first to tackle the Flint Hills Ultra gravel route. Launching from the David Traylor Zoo, the Flint Hills Ultra riders will travel north to Marysville, then turn south to Pawhuska, Okla. before returning to Emporia.
Bobby Thompson created the route to showcase the unique landscape of the Flint Hills.
“I wanted to show off the Flint Hills,” Thompson said. “It’s such a unique area, and this is the only route that shows off the entire loop.”
The 1,049-mile route runs along the ecological boundary of the Flint Hills, from Marshall and Washington counties in northern Kansas to Kay and Osage counties in Oklahoma. Thompson spent about six months driving gravel roads and exploring small towns, rivers, creeks and grasslands to map out the route. About 9% of the route is on paved roads, with just over 1,000 miles of “glorious gravel roads.”
“I knew there would be a handful of crazy people who would want to do it each year,” he said.
Among them are World Record-setting Track Cyclist Ashton Lambie, who is attempting to record the fastest overall time in the Ultra, and Trisha Luke, who is attempting to record the fastest overall time on a single-speed bicycle and the fastest time for a woman.
Robb Finnegan of Lincoln, Neb., is riding to support the Discover Gravel Fund which provides funding to young cyclists in the local community to help them compete in the sport.
If riding more than 1,000 miles in one trip seems impossible, Thompson understands. He designed the route to be “hop on, hop off,” meaning someone can take a few days to ride a few hundred miles, then come back another time to continue the route.
“There are two men from Spain who are riding 400 miles this year, then coming back next year to finish,” he said. “It’s not a race, it’s about experiencing the Flint Hills. It’s designed to let people experience it in whatever time they have available.”
The ride is unsupported, meaning riders must bring their own supplies and plan where to stop to rest and resupply. Thirty towns are located along the route, with Emporia being the largest. Thompson said his secondary purpose was to drive “manageable” tourism to small towns that lack the infrastructure for large groups of visitors.
“My personal hope is that the Ultra becomes something that brings sustainable tourism to these small towns,” he said. “Few have the capacity to support crowds, but one or two cyclists coming through at a time, that’s manageable and provides much-needed economic impact.”
Although some of the communities are familiar with cyclists thanks to events such as Unbound Gravel and the Cannonball 550, many are not. Thompson said he hopes to build awareness and educate communities about gravel grinders so more cyclists feel comfortable riding the Ultra route.
“For example, if you see a guy sleeping by the side of the road with a bike loaded with five or six packs, it’s okay. He doesn’t need help, he’s just resting before he starts on the next leg of the journey,” he said.
The Flint Hills Ultra website also provides guidelines and etiquette for cyclists, such as this note about sharing the road:
“The route is entirely on public access roads. Please keep in mind as stated above, you are the outsider. Many local farmers and ranchers are used to driving these roads day in and day out without cyclists on them. Habits form. Mistakes can happen. The cyclist is usually the one who suffers the most when a mistake happens. Be aware. Be ready to move over. Be ready to hop off the bike if needed. I always wave. I always try to give a tired smile. I always give ranch trucks and farm equipment the right of way. They are working. I am playing.”
“Education and communication go both ways,” Thompson said.
Learn more about Flint Hills Ultra at discovergravel.com/flint-hills-ultra.
