Karla M. Gieber, Emporia, passed away at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the age of 61.
Karla M. Kelly was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on August 1, 1959, the daughter of William Mack and Mary Lou (Doucet) Kelly. Karla married Andy Gieber on July 20, 1987 in Miami, Oklahoma. He survives. Karla is also survived by her sons, Matthew Gieber, Emporia, Kansas, Christopher (Amber) Gieber, Springfield, Missouri; daughter; Terah (Roberts) McGuire, Arkadelphia, Arkansas; brothers, David Reid, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Phillip Kelly, Newton, Kansas, and five grandchildren. Her parents and three brothers, Bob, Mike, and Pat McLemore, died earlier.
Karla was a Licensed Professional Nurse and had worked in the office of Dr. Joseph Bosiljevac as well as at Holiday Resort, Sterling House, and Newman Regional Health.
Cremation is planned. Family and friends will gather at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Monday evening, February 22, 2021 from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M.
Memorials have been established for the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and Hand-In-Hand Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
