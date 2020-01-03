Children will have a chance to gain confidence through dance during the Emporia State University Dance Team’s Little Stingers Dance Clinic next week.
From 9 a.m. - noon Jan. 11, children ages Pre-K to Grade 8 will have a chance to dance with members of the Stingers, practice and learn new techniques and play games.
“The girls love children, so they thought it would a fun thing and a good way to get some community involvement,” Coach Anneliese Troxell said.
Throughout the morning, children will be taught choreography for a dance they will perform with the Stingers during halftime at the ESU women’s basketball game at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at White Auditorium. They will be divided by age groups during the day as well.
“It takes a while to learn the routine,” Troxell said. “They’ll learn the group part and then break into smaller groups and work on the group part and any other dance technical elements that are in that.”
Rehearsals, games and snack breaks are built into the morning, Troxell said, making it fun for the dancers and the kids participating.
“We’ll take lots of pictures and it goes by pretty quickly in the morning,” she said. “Then, that afternoon they’ll go and they perform it and last year, they did a pretty good job. It was pretty impressive how well everyone did.”
Troxell said the opportunity to dance at a basketball game is beneficial for those participating in the clinic as well as the university as a whole.
“It’s kind of a win-win-win,” Troxell said. “Everybody gets something good out of it, something positive, something healthy. The university benefits, the Stingers benefit and the parents benefit because their kids get their energy out. And they get to watch them do something really cool.”
While the children participating in the event will get free admission into the game, parents and other guests will need to purchase tickets.
The Stingers Dance Team, in its third year after being re-established in 2017, is a part of ESU’s marching band and performs at athletic functions and other events. The team is currently comprised of 12 dancers, with plenty of room to grow.
“They practice three days a week for a couple of hours and, depending on the girls’ schedule, sometimes it’s later in the evening, sometimes they’re up at 6 a.m. practicing,” Troxell said. “They really put a lot into it.”
Troxell said the clinic is a fundraiser for the team to attend a national dance event in Las Vegas. She said the chance to attend a national event would be an honor for the team.
“It’s a goal for dancers, and what we’re hoping is that it would bring in some more dancers to the team for next year,” she said. “It’s kind of like for basketball players, they want to go to the state championships. Going to a national championship is where you can get your title for your team. It just helps your team be more recognized within the dance community as an established dance program.”
Registration for the clinic is $25 and can be done online by visiting tinyurl.com/littlestingers. While T-shirts were only guaranteed for early registration, Troxell said extra T-shirts have been ordered and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, email esustingers@gmail.com or visit @esustingers on Facebook.
