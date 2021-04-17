The Emporia Gazette
Taylor Moorman and Brenden Kienholz placed fourth while Dylan Davis and Brock Guion placed ninth as the Emporia boys tennis team finished sixth out of eight teams at the Salina Central Mustang Classic on Tuesday.
Moorman and Kienholz won their first two matches 8-3 and 8-4 before falling in the semifinals and third-place match 8-3 and 8-3.
Davis and Guion dropped their first match 8-1 to McHenry and Schaffer from Salina Central who eventually won the doubles tournament. However, they came back and won their next three matches 8-6, 8-6 and 8-6.
The Spartans were the only team that didn’t enter any singles players and yet with only half the available points available to them they still legged out two other schools.
They will take the court again for their home invitational at 3 p.m. April 23.
