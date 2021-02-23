The Emporia boys brought their five-game losing skid to an end with a 51-36 road win over Hayden Tuesday night.
“I’m happy for our guys,” said Spartan head coach Beau Welch after the game. “I thought, for the most part, we played pretty well and I’m glad to see them rewarded for all their work.”
Welch said the key to the victory was that his team did its job on both sides of the court and tried to do something different offensively against Hayden.
“I thought offensively it was being efficient and defensively it was being solid, being able to hold an opponent under 40 points,” he said. “This was kind of a different game. This was a game where I wanted us to get up and down the floor and run. [Hayden] really wanted to slow it down and try to pound it into their bigs and try to get Charles [Snyder] in foul trouble, so it was kind of a contradicting type of pace for both teams. I liked the way we handled it and I really liked the way we played down the stretch and finished the game.”
The Spartans fell behind early, trailing 9-4 when Welch called a timeout with 3:31 left in the first quarter. Coming out of the break, Emporia closed the quarter on a 13-0 run fueled by three Spartan 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater from senior Skyler Stewart, to take a 17-9 lead.
Hayden ended its eight-minute-long scoreless spell with a basket by Trey Pivarnik at the 5:25 mark of the second quarter to draw within 19-11. A three from Trent Duffey with 2:18 left in the half and a couple of free throws from Joe Otting a minute later cut the Spartan lead to 20-16. However, the Spartans scored the final four points of the half to lead it 24-16 at the break.
Senior Charles Snyder, Emporia’s leading scorer on the season, picked up his second foul with just under six minutes to go in the second quarter with the Spartans up 19-9. Welch said he thought that the period that followed was decisive for the rest of the game.
“I really thought we won the game in the second quarter, the last five minutes when Charles picked up his second foul,” Welch said. “... We decided to take him out and see how long we could hold him off. Our guys who went in, Cam Corum, Skyler Stewart, Jake Ortega, those guys, I think we were still up by eight at halftime. I thought that was really big. I thought our bench gave us a lot of really good minutes tonight.”
The Wildcats started the third quarter by pulling closer at 25-22 before senior Camden Kirmer hit a triple with 4:32 remaining in the period to give the Spartans their first field goal of the quarter and end the Hayden run. A three from senior Chance Gilpin with 2:16 left pushed the Spartan lead back out to eight.
In the fourth quarter, Hayden threatened again when a bucket by Duffey made the score 35-31 with 6:46 to go in the game, but Emporia responded by outscoring the Wildcats 16-5 the rest of the way.
The Spartans ended the night shooting 42 percent (18 of 43) from the floor and took care of the ball throughout the game, turning it over just six times.
Meanwhile, Emporia forced 12 Hayden turnovers and held the Wildcats to just 35 percent (11 of 31) shooting from the floor.
Welch said he was pleased with the way his team limited Hayden’s shot opportunities by clearing the defensive glass.
“That’s been our focus here a lot lately, is to hold them to one-and-done and limit what they do,” Welch said. “We were really tested tonight. They had two guys who are really physical down low and I thought, for the most part, we were able to hold our ground and really limit their shots.”
While the win was the Spartans’ first in 18 days, Welch said that his team was treating it like any normal win and that the postgame locker room atmosphere was measured and business-like.
“We’ve got steady, mature guys,” he said. “They know that we played pretty well, we were able to win and hopefully we can go do it again on Friday.
Emporia is now 8-11 and will return to action for its final regular-season game when it hosts Seaman on Friday.
EMPORIA -- 17; 7; 11; 16; -- 51
HAYDEN -- 9; 7; 12; 8; -- 36
Emporia -- Snyder (15, 6-13), Leeds (10, 3-11), Kirmer (3, 4-8), Hines (8, 2-5), Gilpin (4, 1-2), Stewart (3, 1-2), Ortega (2, 1-2).
Hayden -- Pivarnik (11, 3-6), Duffey (9, 4-10), Otting (9, 2-5), Triplett (3, 1-5), Muller (3, 1-2), Gorman (1, 0-2), Rice (0, 0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.