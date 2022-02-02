The Emporia Gazette
Crashes on the Kansas Turnpike Tuesday night and Wednesday morning left two people with minor injuries.
Emporia firefighters say the first crash occurred around 9 p.m. at mile marker 112, 15 miles south of the Emporia interchange. The Kansas Highway Patrol has yet to file a report with more details.
Another crash occurred on the turnpike around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, about one mile north of the Admire exit.
A KHP report posted Wednesday afternoon said Destiny Staley, 21, of Osage City went too fast in the snow going north. She spun and crashed into the median wall.
Staley's injury was described as minor, but she asked to be taken to Emporia for treatment. No one else was in her car.
