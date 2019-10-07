NEWTON — The Emporia High gymnastics team got a pair of top-5 performances individually en route to third place overall at the Newton Invitational on Saturday.
Karalyn Karjala had the best event for EHS, scoring an 8.70 on her floor routine, good for third. She also had a fifth-place score of 8.55 on the vault.
Karjala placed seventh on the beam and 14th on the bar, finishing with the sixth-place overall score.
Riley Johnson recorded an 8.35 on the vault, good for ninth, placing 11th on the bar and 15th on the beam.
Journey Walburn was sixth on the beam with a 7.85. She was seventh with her floor routine, while placing 14th on the vault and 15th on the beam.
Hattie Walker record a team-best 6.70 on the bar, good for seventh. She was 10th on the vault and on the floor, while placing 17th on the beam with a 6.45.
Cadance Vincent was 11th on the vault, finishing 16th on the floor and the bar and scoring 20th on the beam.
EHS had a team score of 91.075, fewer than two full points behind host and second-place Newton.
Lawrence Free-State won the meet with a team score of 100.45.
EHS will compete again at Olathe South tomorrow evening.
Spartan VB drops four Saturday
The Emporia High volleyball dropped all four of its matches at Shawnee Mission Northwest on Saturday.
Against Shawnee Mission West, the Spartans forced extra points in the second set, but still came up short 21-25 and 25-27.
EHS struggled more against Olathe South (17-25, 14-25) and Mill Valley (21-25, 11-25).
The Spartans split the first two sets with Heritage Christian, but fell in the deciding game (22-25, 25-16, 14-25).
E-High (7-17) will play in a quadrangular at Manhattan tomorrow night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.