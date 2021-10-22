Drivers with commercial licenses now can “iKan” like all the rest.
The Kansas Department of Revenue announced an expansion of its license renewal system this week. Now CDL holders may renew by visiting the iKan website or downloading the iKan app.
The only exception is that drivers with hazardous materials endorsements are not eligible.
Online renewals must include proof of a valid medical card from the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with a completed “Truckers Against Trafficking” certificate.
Licenses can be renewed as early as one year before the expiration date.
