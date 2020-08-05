Tuesday marked primary election day in Greenwood County as nearly 40% — or 1,697 of 4,246 — of the area’s registered voters cast their ballots on races ranging from local commission candidates to US Senate seats.
A full list of results has been included below. Greenwood County commissioners are set to canvas ballots during their Aug. 17 meeting.
Local Races:
County Commissioner, District #1:
Republican - Roy A. Ballard (254)
Democrat - Write-In (2)
County Commissioner, District #3:
Republican - Ben Fox (323)
Democrat - Write-In (4)
County Commissioner, District #4:
Republican -
Robert Joe Morgan (113)
Jerry M. Cook (99)
Clay Crisswell (78)
Democrat - Write-In (2)
County Commissioner, District #5:
Republican - Paul E. Hodge (248)
Democrat - Write-In (4)
County Attorney:
Republican - Jill Ranee Gillett (1,155)
Democrat - Write-In (11)
County Clerk:
Republican - Kathy Robinson (1,204)
Democrat - (10)
County Register of Deeds:
Republican - Marsha E. Ramsey (1,298)
Democrat - Write-In (12)
County Sheriff:
Republican - Heath A. Samuels (1,335)
Democrat - Write-In (12)
County Treasurer:
Republican - Donna S. Olson (1,345)
Democrat - Write-In (12)
State/Federal Races:
United States Senate:
Republican -
Roger Marshall (574)
Kris Kobach (416)
Bob Hamilton (275)
David Alan Lindstrom (107)
Democrat -
Barbara Bollier (178)
Robert Leon Tillman (26)
Kansas State Senator, District 14:
Republican -
Bruce Givens (735)
Michael A. Fagg (672)
Democrat - Write-In (17)
US House of Representatives District 4:
Republican - Ron Estes (1,300)
Democrat - Laura Lombard (161)
US House of Representatives District 13:
Republican - Joe Newland (1,187)
Democrat - Mark Pringle (154)
Judges:
District Court Judge District 13, Division 2:
Republican - Charles M. Hart (1,158)
Democrat - Write-In (13)
District Magistrate Judge District 13, Position 2:
Republican -
Phyllis K. Webster (720)
Mac Obourn (618)
Democrat -
Write-In (13)
District Court Judge District 13, Division 3:
Republican - David A. Ricke (1,147)
Democrat - Write-In (11)
District Court Judge District 13, Division 4:
Republican -
Kristin Hutchinson (561)
Chad M. Crum (526)
James R. Watts (161)
Terrence Huelskamp (132)
Democrat - Write-In (13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.