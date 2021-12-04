On behalf of the hundreds of kids who will receive to-go bags of food through the Food For Students program this school year, we say “Thank you, Emporia and the Emporia Community Foundation” for an incredible Match Day donation this year.
As a result of the giving on Emporia Area Match Day, on Giving Tuesday, Food For Students received a check for $27,735, a record-setting amount for the program that gives to-go bags of food to students in Emporia schools who come from food-insecure households.
That equates to 2,774 bags, about half of what Food For Students gives out annually.
In our 12th year of operation, it is humbling to know that year after year, our community cares enough to continue to give to make a difference in these Emporia students’ lives.
We also want to say thank you on behalf of all the teachers and support staff in the Emporia School District who see daily the impact a bag of food can make in the lives of their students. It can mean the difference between learning and not learning during a school day.
Match Day would not have been possible without the generosity of $60,000 in matching funds that were provided by: Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; Jane & Bernard Reeble Foundation; Preston Family Trust; Trusler Foundation; WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust Bank of America, N.A. Trustee; and the combination of Nick and Jan Laurent and Fred and Paula Neuer.
Food For Students would also not be possible without the support of the United Way of The Flint Hills. In the middle of their campaign drive right now, the United Way is working hard to raise support for all their agencies, including Food For Students.
Your donation to the United Way campaign makes a difference to all these organizations and to our community. We hope you will give.
To give to the United Way or find the list of their agencies, call their office at 620-342-7564 or go online at https://www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org
Ashley Knecht Walker
Editor
