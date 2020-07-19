The 100th anniversary of the Chase County Fair might not be celebrated traditionally this year, but the strange circumstances and unwavering excitement surrounding the fair will make this almost-celebration memorable and the next celebration even more jubilant.
After making the “difficult decision” to postpone the 100th Chase County Fair due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the fair board is instead planning the 99.5th Chase County Fair, the board released in a Facebook announcement earlier this month.
“The health and safety of all attendees and volunteers continue to be a top priority, and we are taking into consideration the expected impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement said.
After constant communication and plan-changing, the board settled on this plan and will be saving the biggest celebration plans for next year.
“We had a lot of special things planned that had to be postponed until next year,” Board Member Lisa Lauer said. “Special decorations, prizes and events were all put on hold.”
While the main attractions of the traditional fair — including the open class exhibits, fashion revue, carnival, 4-H Olympics, fun night and livestock sale — are canceled, 4-H will still get to show livestock and have their projects judged (though not displayed).
“4-H families have received a letter and a fair book outlining the rules for this year,” the announcement said. “Spectators are highly discouraged at the livestock shows, and only judges, superintendents, extension office staff and fair board members will be allowed inside of the buildings. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while at the fairgrounds.”
Animals will not be staying on the fair grounds. The horse show is also canceled, due to a contagious horse virus — vesicular stomatitis virus — spreading through the horse community.
“I’m looking forward to showcasing the kids’ work in other ways this year, especially on our Chase County Fair Facebook page,” Lauer said. “It won’t be the same as seeing it in person, but I hope the community will help us celebrate the kids’ projects in a different way.”
Projects will be showcased during fair week, July 26-31. Lauer said the community will miss “getting to see all of the exhibits and shows,” and the fair board will miss “having the community present.” So far, the community has responded positively and with a sense of understanding.
“I hope that this weird year will get people even more excited for a big celebration next year,” Lauer said.
