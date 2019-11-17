ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Emporia State women forced 23 turnovers and placed four players in double figures as the Lady Hornets defeated Northern State 75-57 on Sunday afternoon in Aberdeen, S.D.
The Lady Hornets jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never trailed in the contest.
Mollie Mounsey gave ESU its largest lead at 63-41 with 7:13 left in the game with her second 3-pointer of the day. The Wolves would not get closer the rest of the way as the Lady Hornets settled for the victory.
ESU placed four players in double figures led by Tre’Zure Jobe with 19 points. Jessica Wayne scored 18 points with seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block. They were joined in double figures by Morgan Laudan and Fredricka Sheats with 10 points each.
