Fresh off an undefeated spring regular season, the Emporia State soccer team has released its fall 2021 schedule.
The Hornets will have seven home matches out of their 18 regular season matches.
Emporia State will begin its season with an exhibition contest against Butler CC in El Dorado, Kan. on August 31. The Hornets' first real game in 654 days will take place on Friday, September 3 when Emporia State takes on Rockhurst in St. Joseph, Mo. It is the first of five games away from home to open the season.
The Hornets will make their 2021 fall debut with the Turnpike Tussle on Sunday, September 19 against Washburn. Kick-off is set for 2:00 p.m. for Emporia State's first true regular season home game since November 3, 2019, a span of 682 days. The match with the Ichabods will be a non-conference match.
Emporia State will continue the home stand the next weekend with another non-conference match against an MIAA foe when they play host to Neb.-Kearney on Friday, September 24. The conference season will then begin on Sunday, September 26 as the Hornets welcome Fort Hays State to the ESU Pitch.
October will open up with a trip to Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri before Emporia State comes home to take on Rogers State on October 8 and Northeastern State on October 10.
Another road trip to the south will see the Hornets play at Central Oklahoma on October 15 in Edmond, Okla. and then at Newman on October 17 in Wichita, Kan.
Emporia State will return to the ESU Pitch for Homecoming Weekend on October 22-24. The Hornets will take on Missouri Southern on October 22 before wrapping up the weekend's festivities with a Senior Day match-up with Central Missouri on October 24.
The final weekend of the season will see the Hornets travel to Washburn on October 29 before finishing the regular season with a Halloween match at Neb.-Kearney.
The MIAA Tournament will begin on November 7 at campus sites with the semifinals and finals set for November 12-14 at the highest remaining seed.
Emporia State is set to return all of their players from the team that went 9-1-0 during the 2021 spring season, led by 2019 MIAA Offensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Dimarco. She was joined on the spring 2021 All-MIAA team by Ashlyn Lakin while Hannah Woolery and Aislinn Hughes were named spring 2021 All-Tournament performers. The Hornets were 13-4-3 in their last countable season of competition in 2019. In addition to Dimarco, Woolery and Hughes earning All-MIAA honors that season, Sydney Martens was named third-team All-MIAA and Kailey Corr earned honorable mention honors in 2019.
Date Opponent Location Time
Aug 31 (Tue) at Butler CC El Dorado, KS 7:00 PM
Sep 3 (Fri) vs. Rockhurst St. Joseph, MO 3:00 PM
Sep 5 (Sun) vs. Concordia-St. Paul St. Joseph, MO 12:00 PM
Sep 10 (Fri) at Colorado State-Pueblo Pueblo, CO 8:00 PM (CT)
Sep 12 (Sun) at Colorado Christian Lakewood, CO 2:00 PM (CT)
Sep 17 (Fri) at Fort Hays State Hays, KS 7:00 PM
Sep 19 (Sun) Washburn Emporia, KS 2:00 PM
Sep 24 (Fri) Nebraska-Kearney Emporia, KS 3:00 PM
Sep 26 (Sun) *Fort Hays State Emporia, KS 2:00 PM
Oct 1 (Fri) at *Missouri Western St. Joseph, MO 6:00 PM
Oct 3 (Sun) at *Northwest Missouri Maryville, MO 1:00 PM
Oct 8 (Fri) *Rogers State Emporia, KS 3:00 PM
Oct 10 (Sun) *Northeastern State Emporia, KS 2:00 PM
Oct 15 (Fri) at *Central Oklahoma Edmond, OK 7:00 PM
Oct 17 (Sun) at *Newman Wichita, KS 2:00 PM
Oct 22 (Fri) *Missouri Southern Emporia, KS 3:00 PM
Oct 24 (Sun) *Central Missouri Emporia, KS 2:00 PM
Oct 29 (Fri) at *Washburn Topeka, KS 6:00 PM
Oct 31 (Sun) at *Nebraska-Kearney Kearney, NE 1:00 PM*MIAA Match
