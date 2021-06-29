Special to the Gazette
Emporia First Church of the Nazarene will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross at 2931 West 24th Ave. in Emporia from 1-6 p.m. on July 13.
“Emporia First Church of the Nazarene is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said event organizer Terry Weems. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Weems said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 620-342-2858 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor Nazarene Church.
