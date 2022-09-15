A cuddly, bouncing baby boy was
born to Dorothy and Edward McCreary,
Sr. in Emporia, KS on July 29, 1950 who
they named Curtis Wayne McCreary.
Curtis spent the majority of his life in
Emporia, KS with many of them being
in the same home he spent a lot of his
childhood in. He had a very active life
for most of his life, but a few months
prior to his passing he started to have some severe health
issues. The Lord came to take him home on the morning of
August 29, 2022 while he was in Stormont Vail Hospital in
Topeka, KS from heart failure.
Curtis grew up doing all of the typical things young boys
do. He was the youngest of the three brothers and was
always trying his best to do what the older boys did as well
as venturing out on his own to create new things, sometimes
getting himself into mischief. He was always ready to have fun
and a good time. He enjoyed his life and lived each day to the
fullest. He liked to have a good time and wanted all of those
around him to enjoy themselves as well.
Curtis went to Emporia High School and graduated in
1968. While he was in high school he met and fell in love with
the love of his life, Ann Marie DiNardo. They married and
spent 51 wonderful years together until Ann preceded him in
death in April 2020.
Curtis went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad right after he
graduated from high school as a brakeman and then shortly
thereafter joined the United States Navy. While in the navy,
he and Ann traveled from one coast to the other enjoying the
journey and meeting and making many friends along the way.
He served on the USS Bon Homme Richard during the Viet
Nam War. He was a very patriotic veteran and proud of his
four years of service, being discharged as a Petty Officer 1st
Class, Gunner Mate.
When he was discharged from the Navy, he came back
and immediately went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad.
He worked his way up from Brakeman to Engineer. He
thoroughly enjoyed his job as an Engineer. He met and made
many wonderful friends while working for the Santa Fe. He
had many great stories to tell about different situations of he
and his friends. He worked for the Santa Fe for 46+ years so
there were many situations and experiences to reminisce.
Even after he retired, he would always comment about how
much he missed his work and the people associated with it.
He had a true passion for what he did.
Curtis had a very big heart and thoroughly enjoyed doing
nice things for family and friends. He was sometimes unique
in the ways he chose to accomplish those tasks, but he
inwardly worried and cared very deeply for those he loved
and cared for.
In his spare time he enjoyed doing many things. He enjoyed
different types of vehicles and owned a wide variety of them.
He had some antique vehicles, some almost new vehicles
that they had bought and pretty much housed—some had
very few miles on them. He enjoyed his old Chevy pickup
the most and that is the one he normally drove. He and Ann
enjoyed going out to their cabin in Olivet, KS and taking their
pontoon boat on Melvern Lake. In fact, the whole family
at one time or another remember having many wonderful
rides and barbecues on the pontoon boat. He greatly enjoyed
having friends and family over for barbecues. He and Ann
enjoyed just getting in the old truck and going for rides,
especially out to John Redmond Reservoir to see the bald
eagles. They liked to go camping and picnicking. They almost
always had a big garden with several tomato plants. Even after
Ann was gone, Curtis continued the tradition by planting
several tomato plants each year--normally plenty to share.
He enjoyed his yard and keeping it up. He had many different
types of mowers and yard equipment. He was one to work on
motors and equipment. He was usually always out working or
doing something when he was around their home.
Both he and Ann loved animals, they had many dogs and
cats through the years and even after the Lord took Ann
home, he still had the animals. His biggest love of animals was
his German Shepard dogs, Bear, Cheyenne, and Abby.
Curtis was also a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs
and the Kansas City Royals. In his later years, he also
enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune along
with other shows.
Curtis is survived by their daughter, Angela McCreary;
two brothers, Edward McCreary, Jr. (Janice), and Phillip
McCreary (Mary Beth) as well as other cousins and family
members.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents and his wife,
Ann McCreary and his son, Mark McCreary and many other
close relatives.
Curtis’ family would like to say a “special” thank you
to his good friend of many years, Mr. Bob Ast, for being
there to help him as a good friend and neighbor for years,
but especially during these last few months when his
health declined.
Curtis requested cremation and no funeral service so the
family is honoring his wishes. If anyone would like to send
condolences, please send them directly to the family member.
In lieu of flowers, please select your favorite charity and send
in a donation in Curtis’ name as he had several different
charities he supported.
