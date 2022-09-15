Curtis Wayne McCreary

A cuddly, bouncing baby boy was

born to Dorothy and Edward McCreary,

Sr. in Emporia, KS on July 29, 1950 who

they named Curtis Wayne McCreary.

Curtis spent the majority of his life in

Emporia, KS with many of them being

in the same home he spent a lot of his

childhood in. He had a very active life

for most of his life, but a few months

prior to his passing he started to have some severe health

issues. The Lord came to take him home on the morning of

August 29, 2022 while he was in Stormont Vail Hospital in

Topeka, KS from heart failure.

Curtis grew up doing all of the typical things young boys

do. He was the youngest of the three brothers and was

always trying his best to do what the older boys did as well

as venturing out on his own to create new things, sometimes

getting himself into mischief. He was always ready to have fun

and a good time. He enjoyed his life and lived each day to the

fullest. He liked to have a good time and wanted all of those

around him to enjoy themselves as well.

Curtis went to Emporia High School and graduated in

1968. While he was in high school he met and fell in love with

the love of his life, Ann Marie DiNardo. They married and

spent 51 wonderful years together until Ann preceded him in

death in April 2020.

Curtis went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad right after he

graduated from high school as a brakeman and then shortly

thereafter joined the United States Navy. While in the navy,

he and Ann traveled from one coast to the other enjoying the

journey and meeting and making many friends along the way.

He served on the USS Bon Homme Richard during the Viet

Nam War. He was a very patriotic veteran and proud of his

four years of service, being discharged as a Petty Officer 1st

Class, Gunner Mate.

When he was discharged from the Navy, he came back

and immediately went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad.

He worked his way up from Brakeman to Engineer. He

thoroughly enjoyed his job as an Engineer. He met and made

many wonderful friends while working for the Santa Fe. He

had many great stories to tell about different situations of he

and his friends. He worked for the Santa Fe for 46+ years so

there were many situations and experiences to reminisce.

Even after he retired, he would always comment about how

much he missed his work and the people associated with it.

He had a true passion for what he did.

Curtis had a very big heart and thoroughly enjoyed doing

nice things for family and friends. He was sometimes unique

in the ways he chose to accomplish those tasks, but he

inwardly worried and cared very deeply for those he loved

and cared for.

In his spare time he enjoyed doing many things. He enjoyed

different types of vehicles and owned a wide variety of them.

He had some antique vehicles, some almost new vehicles

that they had bought and pretty much housed—some had

very few miles on them. He enjoyed his old Chevy pickup

the most and that is the one he normally drove. He and Ann

enjoyed going out to their cabin in Olivet, KS and taking their

pontoon boat on Melvern Lake. In fact, the whole family

at one time or another remember having many wonderful

rides and barbecues on the pontoon boat. He greatly enjoyed

having friends and family over for barbecues. He and Ann

enjoyed just getting in the old truck and going for rides,

especially out to John Redmond Reservoir to see the bald

eagles. They liked to go camping and picnicking. They almost

always had a big garden with several tomato plants. Even after

Ann was gone, Curtis continued the tradition by planting

several tomato plants each year--normally plenty to share.

He enjoyed his yard and keeping it up. He had many different

types of mowers and yard equipment. He was one to work on

motors and equipment. He was usually always out working or

doing something when he was around their home.

Both he and Ann loved animals, they had many dogs and

cats through the years and even after the Lord took Ann

home, he still had the animals. His biggest love of animals was

his German Shepard dogs, Bear, Cheyenne, and Abby.

Curtis was also a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs

and the Kansas City Royals. In his later years, he also

enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune along

with other shows.

Curtis is survived by their daughter, Angela McCreary;

two brothers, Edward McCreary, Jr. (Janice), and Phillip

McCreary (Mary Beth) as well as other cousins and family

members.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents and his wife,

Ann McCreary and his son, Mark McCreary and many other

close relatives.

Curtis’ family would like to say a “special” thank you

to his good friend of many years, Mr. Bob Ast, for being

there to help him as a good friend and neighbor for years,

but especially during these last few months when his

health declined.

Curtis requested cremation and no funeral service so the

family is honoring his wishes. If anyone would like to send

condolences, please send them directly to the family member.

In lieu of flowers, please select your favorite charity and send

in a donation in Curtis’ name as he had several different

charities he supported.

