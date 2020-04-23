morning.jpg

Good morning! Skies should be clear after this morning, with highs in the upper-70s for your Thursday. 

Our top stories from yesterday:

Emporia Drive-Thru Workers Tipped $500 As Act Of Kindness -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_45b09602-8339-11ea-b940-cbc2f9cc3f70.html

Lyon County approaches 160 recorded cases of COVID-19 as testing expands -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_94c74a66-84e1-11ea-8ef9-f3e1bf15bc22.html

More than 35,000 meals served with USD 253 lunch program -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3830294e-84f5-11ea-acc9-574852ecf596.html

Top national news:

Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants -

https://apnews.com/3245fe475b5552e493cfeb288ce04131

2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus -

https://apnews.com/37328ab8db093b8346e26e1840b48af8

Your uplifting story for today:

NYPD officers applaud doctors, nurses who battled coronavirus as they leave NYC - 

https://nypost.com/2020/04/22/coronavirus-nypd-officers-applaud-doctors-nurses-as-they-leave-nyc/?utm_source=reddit.com

