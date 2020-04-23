Good morning! Skies should be clear after this morning, with highs in the upper-70s for your Thursday.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Emporia Drive-Thru Workers Tipped $500 As Act Of Kindness -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_45b09602-8339-11ea-b940-cbc2f9cc3f70.html
Lyon County approaches 160 recorded cases of COVID-19 as testing expands -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_94c74a66-84e1-11ea-8ef9-f3e1bf15bc22.html
More than 35,000 meals served with USD 253 lunch program -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3830294e-84f5-11ea-acc9-574852ecf596.html
Top national news:
Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants -
https://apnews.com/3245fe475b5552e493cfeb288ce04131
2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus -
https://apnews.com/37328ab8db093b8346e26e1840b48af8
Your uplifting story for today:
NYPD officers applaud doctors, nurses who battled coronavirus as they leave NYC -
https://nypost.com/2020/04/22/coronavirus-nypd-officers-applaud-doctors-nurses-as-they-leave-nyc/?utm_source=reddit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.