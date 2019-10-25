The Emporia High boys soccer team finished its three-game week with a flurry of activity on Thursday night. The Spartans picked up their second consecutive shutout, defeating Junction City by an 8-0 margin on Senior Day.
“These guys are on a mission,” EHS Head Coach Victor Ibarra said. “This didn’t start at the beginning of the season. It started four years ago for some of these guys. They’re a very talented group of seniors. They’ve taken care of business during the summer, during the season, now it’s on to the postseason (and) we’ll see how we do.”
The Spartans started with a lineup comprised solely of seniors, with a majority of them remaining in the game through much of the night. E-High got two first-half goals from Elijah Williams and one apiece from Alexis Chaparro, Alvin Arriola and Hector Hernandez. Even keeper Elias Cruz got into the act as he was selected for a penalty kick opportunity when Wilber Landaverde was taken out on a slide in the 30th minute. Cruz jogged across the field from the opposing box and made good on the shot to make it 4-0.
EHS had six goals in the first half alone, from six different players.
“When we have other people involved, it flows so much easier,” senior Anthony Fierro said. “People are rotating back for one another and it looks so clean in the field.”
Most of the regulars rested for the first part of the second half, but once the senior-laden lineup returned to the field, things amped back to full speed. Ferraro and Landaverde both scored in the final 10 minutes of play to put an exclamation point on the night.
After dropping a 5-3 game at Kapaun on Monday evening, which saw EHS rally from an 0-2 hole and twice tie it up, the Spartans pounded out 18 goals over the last two games.
“They’ve really been creating chances at every angle and every position,” Ibarra said. “We’re clicking on all cylinders. Obviously, we lost against Kapaun a second time, even against Kapaun, once we settled down, we really, really took it to them and there was an opportunity for us to win that game very sound and clear. The wins and losses, they do matter, but I’m looking for function and the guys are definitely doing that. They’re functioning, they know exactly what we’re trying to do and their executing and timing is really, really good. Having a really good set of seniors is helping with that. Right now, it’s just a matter of keeping that going.”
At 12-4 overall, the Spartans are likely to host a first-round regional playoff game on Monday, though time and opponent won’t be finalized until Saturday.
“Our team played exceptionally well today,” Fierro said. “(We) hope to play well on Monday.”
