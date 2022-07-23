Here is the history and facts behind Value Them Both.
Kansas Passes a Law to Ban Live Dismemberment Abortions
In 2015 Kansas lawmakers unanimously passed bill SB95 to ban live dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation) abortions in both the House and Senate. The banned procedure occurs in the second trimester and involves pulling a live, unborn child apart limb by limb. At 13-24 weeks when this procedure occurs, an unborn baby is fully capable of feeling pain. During this same period, in utero surgeries are performed to correct birth defects, but unlike the barbaric D&E procedure, unborn babies are given anesthesia before the operation to prevent pain. At 12 weeks an unborn child can hiccup, suck its thumb, and kick. At 13 weeks the baby can feel pain. At 19 weeks the baby can taste, touch, smell, see, and hear your voice and have successfully survived premature delivery. At 24 weeks babies have a 60-70% survival rate.
The Ban was Overturned and Our Constitution Changed
Late-term abortion doctors, Herbert Hodes and his daughter Traci Nauser challenged the 2015 law in the Kansas Supreme court. In April 2019 the court not only ruled in their favor, they changed the Kansas Constitution. In their summary, they argued the words “right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” means a right to abortion. As a result of the change in the constitution, Hodes along with two other abortion clinics challenged the law on abortion clinic licensing and health inspection (SB 36), the only Kansas law that addresses the health and safety standards of abortion clinics. This law also required the reporting of complications and deaths of women in abortions. The law was struck down as unconstitutional in December 2021. This means there no longer are any sanitation and safety standards for abortions clinics. Nail and hair salons have more regulations.
Bipartisan Passage of the Value Them Both Amendment
With over a two-thirds majority, the Kansas House and Senate unanimously passed HCR5003 (the Value Them Both Amendment) in February 2021 to restore the Constitution prior to 2019. The amendment does not add any laws and does not ban abortions. It reads: “Regulation of abortion. Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
The Value Them Both Amendment Vote
A vote yes will restore our Constitution and protect common-sense, bipartisan laws. It’s an amendment everyone should be able to support as the vast majority of Kansans believe that there should be limits and regulations on abortions and not be taxpayer-funded.
