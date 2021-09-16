NEWTON -- The Emporia High girls golf team continued its hot start to the season Tuesday as it took second place with a score of 186 at the Newton Invitational, the team's best finish at that tournament in head coach Rick Eckert’s 22-year career.
“The girls did a great job today on a challenging course in hot, steamy conditions,” Eckert said. “Putting was also a challenge for everyone today since the greens were just aerated on Monday morning.”
Avary Eckert finished in second place with a 38 and Olivia Eckert finished fifth with a 40.
“Avary and Olivia continued to strike the ball well overall, but just need to get the flatstick working a little better,” Rick Eckert said. “They both had 17 putts; that isn't going to help them get where they want to be with their games.”
Ella Fessler placed 15th with a 48.
“Ella really did another nice job today with a solid 48 that really helped us in the team scoring and also got her a medal at the 15th position,” Eckert said. “Hopefully she can continue to improve her performance and shoot some personal best scores down the stretch.”
Lacey Rust finished 35th with a score of 60 and McKenna Haynes finished 43rd with a 68 after sustaining a shoulder injury last week.
“[Rust] is hitting more good shots each tournament and each day, but now we have to start getting her to finish strong every hole,” Eckert said. “McKenna Haynes shot a 68 for us; we were just glad to have her back and she did a nice job, some good shots.
“Ella, Lacey and McKenna got to experience Sand Creek Station for the first time, so this was quite a challenge, but I think they stepped up and did well under the circumstances and conditions.”
The Spartans will compete against Topeka West at Western Hills Monday, which will be the site of the Centennial League tournament the following week.
