The Olpe High School Student Council is sponsoring a drive-thru hamburger feed to benefit a local boy fighting cancer, Tuesday evening.
Starting at 5 p.m. at Olpe High during the Olpe vs. Hartford basketball game, the community is invited to come out and pick up dinner.
All proceeds will benefit the family of James Nunley. Six-year-old James, who is the son of Angela and Michael Nunley, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Dec. 9.
The menu includes your choice of a hamburger, cheeseburger or hotdog, chips, dessert and a drink for a suggested donation of $7 per meal.
Follow the signs for the drive-thru on the northwest side of the school. Parents in attendance at the game can pick up their meals in the commons area.
Another fundraiser has been organizer by Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus.
The Team James Online Auction is set for Jan. 25 - 29 and will be conducted through the “Team James Online Auction” group on Facebook.
Those interested in donating items should contact Ashley Darbro, Ashley Kopecky or Lauren Ayers. Items should be donated by Jan. 24 to Harry & Lloyd’s in Americas, Harry & Lloyd’s East in Emporia or Midas Touch.
Beginning Tuesday, two 50/50 raffles are starting at both Harry & Lloyd’s locations. The drawings will be held on Jan. 30 and a winner will be chosen from each location.
Tickets are $1 each, $5 for six tickets or $20 for 25 tickets.
