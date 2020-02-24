Three Emporia High seniors signed on to hopefully achieve a childhood dream on Monday afternoon — becoming collegiate baseball players.
Beau Baumgardner and Cade Kohlmeier put their signatures on a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Barton Community College in Great Bend, while John Miller will play for Baker University in Baldwin City.
The three had a joint reception after classes at the Emporia High library.
“To be able to do it with Beau and sign with John makes it even more special,” Kohlmeier said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity.”
Kohlmeier and Baumgardner will go together to Barton, joining fellow E-High graduates Hayden Baumwart and Jace Stewart.
“Their facilities and dorms are really nice,” Kohlmeier said. “I really liked the coaches, they really made it seem like a family there and it was all about the team.”
“It’s a good group of guys and a good group of coaches,” Baumgardner said. “I felt special as soon as I went down there. Me and Cade ... agreed, it’s a nice place. We feel we can better ourselves and hopefully move on to the next level after.”
Miller, who served as the Spartans’ starting quarterback, opted for baseball over football as he “remembered the feeling and the atmosphere of baseball.”
“It’s something I wanted to continue to play for the next four years,” he said. “It’s a childhood dream, it’s coming true and and it’s just the next chapter of my life.”
All three players took turns speaking, sharing the moment with their families as they signed before sharing much of the time after with each other.
“It’s a brotherhood and a bond that can never be broken,” Miller said. “We are going opposite directions, but this is something we’ve always talked about in the outfield ... wanting to sign together and the day’s come. (I’m) just trying to take in the moment and get the most out of it.”
The Spartans’ baseball season will begin with practices in mid-March. Emporia High’s first game is scheduled for April 3.
“I’ve been waiting for baseball season ever since football ended,” Kohlmeier said. “Having this, seeing all the people that come out and support us makes it even more exciting for the spring games and legion.”
